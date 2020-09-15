Search

Theatre’s ‘wartime singalong’ shifts online as virus battle continues

PUBLISHED: 07:56 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 15 September 2020

Katie Thompson, centre, will be performing at Sheringham Little Theatre's wartime singalong. She is pictured here with Mary Rayner and Jill Turner at the town's St David's Nursing Home, where she rehersed. Picture: SLT/Richard Batson

Archant

A singalong featuring hits from the 1940s has been moved online due to coronavirus restrictions.

Katie Thompson will be performing at Sheringham Little Theatre's wartime singalong. Picture: SLT/Richard Batson

Sheringham Little Theatre usually hosts a singing session during the annual 1940s weekend in Sheringham and Holt – which would have taken place this coming weekend.

Instead of a “live” event this year, performers Katie Thompson, Harry Williams and Daisy Winchester will perform at the theatre’s Hub café on Friday, September 18, from 7.30pm. People will be able to watch live online via Zoom, tickets are £5.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: “Everyone loves the 40s singalong, but we cannot hold it in the theatre during Covid restrictions, so in true Dunkirk spirit we have found a way to soldier on so people can still enjoy an hour of nostalgic music and sing their hearts out safely at home.”

For more information or to book, visit sheringhamlittletheatre.ticketsolve.com

