North Norfolk artworks to go on show at new exhibition
PUBLISHED: 08:22 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 09 September 2020
Archant
North Norfolk’s natural beauty is to be featured an exhibition by artist Rosalie Osborne Gibb.
Mrs Gibb, who grew up in Gimingham and now lives in North Walsham, will show around 40 of her oil and watercolour paintings at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Cley Marshes Visitor Centre on Coast Road.
She said: “I paint a wide range of subject - avocets and swallowtails, and much more. Everything is locally based. We’re so lucky in north Norfolk. We have the beautiful coastline, the countryside, the waterways and broads and a fantastic city. The light is also fantastic.”
Mrs Gibb said the exhibition - on September 16-29 from 10am-4pm - would be her first of the year because of the lockdown.
She said that as well as framed prints for sale, there would be greeting cards, bone china mugs and coasters showing her art.
For more information, see Mrs Gibb’s website at www.rosaliegibbart.co.uk.
