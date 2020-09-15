Theatre project aims to shine a light on rural racism

Katie Thompson is one of four young people involved in a project called Rewriting Rural Racism at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Supplied by SLT/Richard Batson Archant

Racism and migration in Norfolk will come under the microscope in a new young people’s project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashton Owen is one of four young people involved in a project called Rewriting Rural Racism at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Supplied by SLT/Richard Batson Ashton Owen is one of four young people involved in a project called Rewriting Rural Racism at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Supplied by SLT/Richard Batson

The project, called Rewriting Rural Racism, was launched by Sheringham Little Theatre’ as a way of reflecting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The project, which has just won an Arts Council grant of just under £15,000, aims to address the lack of racism education and awareness in Norfolk and tell the history of black people in the area.

The grant will enable those aims to be brought alive through the performing arts.

Katie Thompson, one of four young people who have been planning the project, said the theatre had a responsibility to fight racism and “cultural stigmatisation”.

Daisy Winchester is one of four young people involved in a project called Rewriting Rural Racism at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Supplied by SLT/Richard Batson Daisy Winchester is one of four young people involved in a project called Rewriting Rural Racism at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Supplied by SLT/Richard Batson

Ms Thompson, from Knapton, said: “The project’s events will give a platform for the artists’ stories and histories, as well as their craft.

“These artists will be instrumental in teaching us how to become a welcoming space for all races within our audiences and our employees.

“We are working alongside an anti-racism specialist, a local museum and have lots of amazing partners for this project.”

Rewriting Rural Racism will involve stage and screen productions featuring artists from different ethnic groups performing everything from hip hop to poetry, drawing on their experiences.

Tilda Fassih is one of four young people involved in a project called Rewriting Rural Racism at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Supplied by SLT/Richard Batson Tilda Fassih is one of four young people involved in a project called Rewriting Rural Racism at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Supplied by SLT/Richard Batson

A mixed race young man will explore his experiences growing up in the county at workshops in schools and four arts venues.

Black musicians and writers are working with a museum to produce a film exploring black migration in Norfolk.

Debbie Thompson, the theatre’s director, said she was delighted the project had won Arts Council backing.

She said: “We are thrilled at getting the grant for these exciting projects which were inspired by the community and also match our long-term vision to change our programming and casting to embrace greater diversity.”

The other young people involved are Ashton Owen from North Walsham, Daisy Winchester from Thursford, and Tilda Fassih from Sheringham.

You may also want to watch: