Review: Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre

PUBLISHED: 13:17 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 13 February 2020

Briony Thompson as Elizabeth and George Page as Mark in Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Dan Smith

Briony Thompson as Elizabeth and George Page as Mark in Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Dan Smith

Archant

Premier north Norfolk am-dram outfit Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society (CSODS) opened at Sheringham Little Theatre last night with Alan Ayckbourn's literally multilayered farce, Taking Steps.

Zachary Green as Tristram and Carmel Hannant as Kitty in Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Dan SmithZachary Green as Tristram and Carmel Hannant as Kitty in Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Dan Smith

Debutant director April Nash successfully targeted her renowned energy and skill to create this hilarious show.

This is a story of three storeys - three floors of a house sharing the same stage. With clever and economic stage design this worked perfectly - stairs and all.

The plot follows anxious solicitor Tristram's attempts to oversee the sale of a dilapidated country house from hilariously scheming builder Leslie to alcoholic client Roland and his ex-dancer wife Elizabeth. Elizabeth's sleep-talking brother Mark and his undecided fiancee Kitty add to the fun.

Peter Howell as Roland and Mark Wells as Leslie in Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Dan SmithPeter Howell as Roland and Mark Wells as Leslie in Taking Steps at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Dan Smith

Despite the show's long running time of almost three hours, the audience's attention never palled. The cast featured a sextet of top local talent including Peter Howell (as Roland), Mark Wells (Leslie), Briony Thompson (Elizabeth), Carmel Hannant (Kitty), Zachary Green (Tristram), and George Page (Mark). The principals mixed it up brilliantly, successfully creating genuine comic chemistry.

There were a lot of laughs, the audience loved it - and so will you. An evening very well spent.

Taking Steps plays nightly at Sheringham Little Theatre until Saturday 15th February 2020. Evening performances start at 7:30pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2:30pm. Tickets are £12 - £13 and available online at sheringhamlittletheatre.com or by telephone on 01263 822347.

