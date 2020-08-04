Search

New dance event aims to ‘bring Ibiza home’ to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 04 August 2020

A new outdoor dance party event called Bringing Ibiza Home is being planned for north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new outdoor dance party event called Bringing Ibiza Home is being planned for north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Summer normally sees thousands of British holidaymakers flocking to Ibiza to sunbathe by day and dance the nights away.

But the pandemic has changed all that, so a new event has been planned to bring a taste of Mediterranean magic back to Norfolk.

Bringing Ibiza Home will be an outdoor dance party on a farm near Aylsham over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with resident Ibiza DJ Badcat and Mark Robinson, a resident DJ at the Ministry of Sound’s London club The Gallery, headlining.

Andy Grand, who is putting the August 28-31 party together, normally organises the East Anglian Game and Country Fair, which has been cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

Mr Grand said: “The DJs would normally be working as residents in Ibiza right now, but they can’t this year. We’re very lucky to get hold of them because normally it would be impossible.

“There are normally a lot of events going on over the bank holiday weekend but not this year, so we wanted to do something to allow people to have fun and enjoy music in a safe, chilled-out atmosphere.”

Mr Grand said there was a maximum of 499 visitors they could have on the 10 acre site at Ringers Farm off Ingworth Road in Banningham.

People will be given their own marked-out area so social distancing can be kept, and those staying overnight will even be able to rent a spot to park their caravan, with a space next to it from where they have a view of the stage.

There will also be a family area in front of the stage, and plots marked out for family bubbles of up to six people.

Mr Grand said: “It’s the only safe way of doing it at this time. We’ll also be selling street food and there’ll be a bar - with social distancing in place - or people can bring their own food for a picnic.”

DJs and live music will run daily from 3pm-11pm, and there is a money-back guarantee if the event is cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.bringingibizahome.co.uk

