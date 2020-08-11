Lockdown inspires ‘pioneering outdoor performance’ by London Mozart Players

The London Mozart Players, who will perform a fundraising concert at Mannington Hall on August 22, to benefit Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: SLT Archant

Words, music and poetry will come together in a “pioneering outdoor performance” inspired by the lockdown in support of a seaside theatre.

Young actors Jodie Weller, Tilda Fassih and Katie Thompson, who will also feature in the outdoor event at Mannington Hall. The hall will host an outdoor fundraising concert for Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: SLT Young actors Jodie Weller, Tilda Fassih and Katie Thompson, who will also feature in the outdoor event at Mannington Hall. The hall will host an outdoor fundraising concert for Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: SLT

The London Mozart Players are to perform in the walled garden at Mannington Hall on Saturday August 22, to benefit the Sheringham Little Theatre.

The chamber orchestra will play classical music inspired by the experiences and emotions of four young performers during lockdown – ranging from family and separation to countryside and reflection – as well as positive lockdown stories submitted by the public.

Jodie Weller, from North Walsham, is one of the actors involved. She said: “This will be an amazing experience – particularly being one of the first live performances in north Norfolk after a period which has seen, and continues to see, artistic venues and professionals struggling.

“It is wonderful to be raising money for the Little Theatre, which has been a big part of our lives, and to be bringing a live audience some joy.”

Mannington Hall, which will host an outdoor fundraising concert for Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: SLT Mannington Hall, which will host an outdoor fundraising concert for Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: SLT

She will be joined by Tilda Fassih from Sheringham, Katie Thompson from Knapton and Charlie Randall from Aylsham, all in their 20s, in curating and compering the community focused event.

During lockdown, they have also been entertaining residents of local care homes with online singalongs. On the morning of the concert will perform live outside two of the homes, with members of the London Mozart Players.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said the event came about through Orchestras Live seeking a community-focused event for the players in north Norfolk, and the Little Theatre’s need for an outdoor fundraiser while the auditorium remained closed for live performances.

Proceeds will support the theatre, as well as freelance artists as they recovered from the financial challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.

They will also get the chance to choose the event encore - after viewing two potential pieces via an online link.

Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be a limited numbers of tickets available for the 6pm-7.15pm show which will also be recorded and available online for those who cannot attend.

Areas will be allocated for groups of up to six people. Visitors are asked to bring a travel rug, fold-up seats, and umbrellas in case of rain. There will be no interval.

Tickets are £12 for the live concert, and £6 for the recorded version. Afternoon tea boxes for two, with sandwiches, savouries, scones and cakes, costing £10 can also be ordered in advance. Audience members are welcome to arrive from 4.30pm to enjoy their food in the gardens before settling down for the performance.