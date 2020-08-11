Open-air concert plans for Palladian mansion

Wolterton Hall co-owners Keith Day, left, and Peter Sheppard. The hall will host two open-air classical concerts. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Stirring music by some of history’s greatest composers is to be performed at two outdoor concerts.

Wolterton Hall in north Norfolk will host two open-air classical concerts. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Wolterton Hall in north Norfolk will host two open-air classical concerts. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Wolterton Hall, an 18th century Palladian mansion north of Aylsham, will host the recitals in aid of the charity Help Musicians UK, in aid of musicians of all genres who are struggling doe to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Hannah Perowne, a Norfolk-based musician who has led orchestras across Europe, will be the events’ music director.

Peter Sheppard, who co-owns Wolterton together with Keith Day, said they were thrilled to be able to host the concerts at a time of “music deprivation” due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Sheppard said: “The team has worked hard to ensure this is a well organised, socially distanced event that supports talented musicians.

“We feel great sympathy for those in the world of the performing arts who have had no work for months. These talented musicians are receiving a fee for the performances with the remainder going to The Help Musicians Charity, a fantastic charity that has helped support so many musicians during the Covid crisis.”

The recitals will be the first Mr Sheppard and Mr Day have hosted at Wolterton since they bought it in 2016.

A baroque recital on August 21 will feature Handel’s Concerto Grosso in D major, Bach’s Double Violin Concerto in D Minor and The Four Seasons by Vivaldi.

A romantic recital on August 22 will include Mozart’s Grande Sestetto Concertante, Beethoven’s String Quintet in A Major after the ‘Kreutzer’ Sonata and Octet in E Flat Major by Mendelssohn.

Both concerts will start at 6pm, with doors opening at 5pm. Tickets are £30, available from www.woltertonparkrecitals.eventbrite.co.uk.

Mr Sheppard added: “The baroque recital music has specifically been chosen due to these composers being prolific in the UK and Europe at the time Wolterton Hall was being built during the early 18th century.

“It is also the 250th anniversary of Beethoven this year who could have visited the house had he made his way to Norfolk.

“We hope this concert will be the first of many here at Wolterton and we are delighted that Hannah Perowne, an internationally respected musician who lives in Norfolk will be our music director.”