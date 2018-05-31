Children's charity to benefit from outdoor dance party

Classic Ibiza is returning to Blickling this summer. Credit: Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright 2018

Children who need support the most will benefit from this year's Classic Ibiza outdoor dance party at Blickling Estate.

The organisers of Classic Ibiza have partnered with East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), and aim to raise thousands of pounds for the charity at the Saturday, August 1 show.

Kellie Charge, EACH Peterborough's corporate fundraiser, said: "Relying on voluntary donations for the majority of our income, it's always a boost to receive support like this. Pairing with Classic Ibiza will also give us a fantastic chance to raise awareness of our cause, so we'd like to say a big thank you to the organisers for thinking of us."

EACH will get £1 from every programme sold, and there will be collection points as well as a recommended donation of £5 from press and guest-list entries.

For more information or to book tickets for Classic Ibiza, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk.