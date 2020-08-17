Search

Delight as end-of-pier variety show set to return

PUBLISHED: 17:11 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 17 August 2020

Entertainer Olly Day, who has hosted many Cromer Pier shows, will return for the post-lockdown Strictly Variety show. Picture: Paul Macro

The world’s only end-of-pier variety show is set to leap back to life following months of lockdown closure.

Cromer Pier has reopened following the lockdown. Picture: Abigail NicholsonCromer Pier has reopened following the lockdown. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Cromer Pier’s usual summer show - also known as the Seaside Special - had to be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus restrictions.

But the team are returning with a similar show called ‘Strictly Variety’ to run every Thursday to Sunday from August 23 until the end of September.

The performance will feature familiar faces including Olly Day, who will be compering the shows, as well as musical director Nigel Hogg.

A scene from a previous Cromer Pier show. Picture: ANTONY KELLYA scene from a previous Cromer Pier show. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Day, who lives in Thorpe St Andrew, said: “I’m thrilled that my first day back at work will be at the end of the pier and I’m so looking forward to working with some of the finest acts in the entertainment business who, like me, are excited about getting back in front of a live audience again”.

Organisers claim it will be the first variety show to be staged in a UK theatre following lockdown - the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus notwithstanding.

Performers will include magicians, impressionists, singers and comedians who would normally be away on cruise ships and in summer seasons across Britain.

With the help of Openwide Coastal, which manages the pier, Pavilion Theatre has been completely redesigned inside to meet the latest social distancing and hygiene rules.

The 460-seat capacity has been reduced to 100 seats with new aisles created to enable the audience to get around safely. Fogging machines have been brought in to sanitise the whole auditorium and there will be social distancing both back stage and on stage.

The 90-minute show has been accredited with a ‘We’re Good to Go’ stamp of approval by Visit England.

North Norfolk District Council is also supporting the venture which will continue the tradition of keeping variety alive at the end of the pier in Cromer.

Face coverings must be worn during the show. Booking is for unallocated seating, and audience members will be seated by the ushers in their social bubbles. Any unsold tickets will be available at the door.

Ticket collection is only from the pop-up box office in the Pavilion Bar no postage option is available, visit www.cromerpier.co.uk for more.

