‘We want to start that conversation’ - Life in lockdown to be captured by art project

Artists Linda Robinson and Emma Verity and photographer Matt Coomber, who are part of the new Cromer Artspace scheme. Archant

Professional and amateur artists are being invited to express their feelings about the coronavirus crisis, by creating a piece of work capturing the mood of lockdown.

Cromer Artspace trustee Barry Meadows with a siign advertising the new public art project. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Cromer Artspace trustee Barry Meadows with a siign advertising the new public art project. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The competition, which will culminate in an online exhibition, was dreamed up by a group of Cromer-based artists and art enthusiasts.

It is part of the Cromer Artspace project, which aims to brighten up neglected and underused parts of the popular seaside destination with a series of public artworks which will be placed in easily accessible spaces, including public buildings and clifftop shelters.

Film maker Siri Taylor, who is a trustee of the project, said the group’s priorities were to encourage engagement in the arts, enhance learning opportunities, organise events, host talks and workshops, forge links with arts organisations and, eventually, develop a dedicated exhibition and workshop space.

“We aim to provide a platform for art projects in Cromer, but we also want to undertake research and consultation in order to understand and promote the value of the arts in our community and investigate funding opportunities to make the project viable in the long term,” Ms Taylor said.

Group members hope to gain inspiration by visiting other towns with successful public art projects and will also be looking at ways in which the scheme could support local businesses, particularly during the winter months when many struggle to make ends meet.

“We want to support arts practitioners with successful projects, and for the arts to become valued as a vital part of local life and leisure,” Ms Taylor said.

Work submitted for the lockdown competition has so far ranged from a photograph of NHS-themed chalk grafitti on the seafront and a film of ‘lockdown’ tadpoles in a jar, to a ‘bored’ game listing the pros and cons of being stuck at home, and a scrabble board with tiles spelling out words including ‘zoom’, ‘weep’, ‘waiting’, ‘family’ and ‘NHS’.

Cromer Artspace trustees Barry Meadows and Siri Taylor. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Cromer Artspace trustees Barry Meadows and Siri Taylor. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ms Taylor said: “A key area that is essential to the success of this project is the public’s involvement and we want to start that conversation now.”

To enter the lockdown competition, which is open to anyone with an interest in the arts, or to find out about getting involved in Cromer Artspace project, visit www.cromer-artspace.uk or the Cromer Artspace Facebook page.