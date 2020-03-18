Events cancelled in north Norfolk due to cornavirus

Burnham Deepdale spring market is among the events that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Events across the region are being cancelled as coronavirus takes hold.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are the events that have been cancelled in our area so far.

Major events

-The Big Norfolk Sausage Bash - Event in Aylsham Market Place on Sunday, May 10 has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

-Deepdale Spring Market and North Norfolk Coast Hygge Fair - Was to take place March 27-29, but has been cancelled. Organisers said: “The event is all about touching and tasting product, so regardless of the number of sanitation stations, it will be impossible to guarantee against virus transmission.

“As a socially reasonable company we really don’t feel we can be the cause of further spreading.”

-Folk on the Pier - Cromer festival May 8-10, not yet confirmed if it is going ahead, Scott Butler, festival director, said March 18: “I will be making an announcement later today concerning this year’s event.”

Theatre and shows

-Sheringham Little Theatre - The theatre said it was “being forced to cancel and or postpone many upcoming events”.

MORE: Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic



You may also want to watch:

Other events

-Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT), as well as closing its visitor centre at Cley and Salthouse Marshes, has cancelled upcoming events for March and April.

-The Cromer and District branch of the Royal British Legion has cancelled its April 6 meeting.

Churches

Public worship at Church of England churches has been suspended and events have been cancelled until further notice.

But churches including Cromer Parish Church will stay open 8.30am-5pm for private prayer.

A statement from the church said: “Cromer Church is in the process of exploring alternative means of sharing worship and will update you as soon as we can. In the meantime, we continue to pray for our friends, families and local community at this difficult time.”

Sporting

-Parkruns have been cancelled until at least April. Runs in north Norfolk usually take place at Holkham, Sheringham and Blicking.

-Cromer Tennis and Squash Club has cancelled all events including quiz nights and its AGM and closed its facilities until further notice.

-Blickling Estate night run - Was to take place March 28, but has been cancelled.

*If you have an event to add to this list, please email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk