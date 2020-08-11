Search

Advanced search

Boating displays planned for canal’s demonstration day

PUBLISHED: 08:20 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 11 August 2020

A demonstration day will take place on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal at Ebrdige Mill. Picture: Archant

A demonstration day will take place on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal at Ebrdige Mill. Picture: Archant

Archant

A specialised weed-cutting boat will get to work and a 50ft-long dredging vessel will be descaled during a demonstration day at the North Walsham and Dilham Canal.

The event on Sunday, August 16 from 10am-4.30pm at Ebridge Mill will feature ultra-high-pressure jet blasting, machinery and boating displays.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about the nine-mile-long waterway, which is Norfolk’s only sailing canal.

Graham Pressman, from the North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people using the canal this summer – walking the banks, kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming in the mill pond – and there’s always great interest in the work that we do and the restoration of the canal.

“From weeding the waterway to rebuilding the locks, the North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust is entirely volunteer-run and we always welcome new members. We also hope this Sunday’s event will help show people what volunteering with us is all about.”

For more information, visit nwdct.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Town cancels New Year’s Day fireworks

Enjoying the traditional New Year's Day fireworks display on Cromer Pier with my son - back to North Norfolk for the holidays from university. Since leaving home for new adventures in a new town, he now comes back and sees the place he's grown up in with new eyes. He's come to realise how very lucky we are to live in this amazing, quirky, beautiful place!

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

Off-duty coastguard helps woman suffering medical emergency on beach

Mundesley Beach on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘Leave inflatables for the pool’ - RNLI warning after incidents on coast

A busy south Lowestoft beach as thousands flocked to the east coast recently. Picture: Mick Howes