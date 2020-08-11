Boating displays planned for canal’s demonstration day

A specialised weed-cutting boat will get to work and a 50ft-long dredging vessel will be descaled during a demonstration day at the North Walsham and Dilham Canal.

The event on Sunday, August 16 from 10am-4.30pm at Ebridge Mill will feature ultra-high-pressure jet blasting, machinery and boating displays.

Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about the nine-mile-long waterway, which is Norfolk’s only sailing canal.

Graham Pressman, from the North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people using the canal this summer – walking the banks, kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming in the mill pond – and there’s always great interest in the work that we do and the restoration of the canal.

“From weeding the waterway to rebuilding the locks, the North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust is entirely volunteer-run and we always welcome new members. We also hope this Sunday’s event will help show people what volunteering with us is all about.”

For more information, visit nwdct.org