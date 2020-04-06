Search

Horse trials cancelled ‘with great regret’

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 06 April 2020

File photo of the Houghton International Horse Trials, which has been cancelled for 2020 because of the coronavirus. Picture: Ian Burt

File photo of the Houghton International Horse Trials, which has been cancelled for 2020 because of the coronavirus. Picture: Ian Burt

An event which involves more than 700 horses each year in north Norfolk has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Saracen Horse Feeds Houghton International Horse Trials was due to take place May 21-24.

Robert Miller, land agent for Houghton Estate, said it was “with great regret” the eventing competition had to be cancelled for this year.

Mr Miller said: “This decision, as hard as it is to call, was the socially responsible, unavoidable and correct course of action. A great deal of hard work, love and creativity goes into the planning of any event, making the decision to cancel a very hard one, but considering the current crisis facing the country the decision was clear.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Events cancelled in north Norfolk due to cornavirus

Alec Lochore, director of Musketeer Event Management, which runs the horse trials, added: “The Covid-19 pandemic is impacting the lives of us all. Whether my small team in Norfolk who plan events such as Houghton or the larger team I work with on a daily basis in Tokyo, we have to stop and take stock.

“In unprecedented times we need to work together to support the healthcare workers around the world and adhere to the measures taken by world leaders and sporting governing bodies to help stop the spread of the virus to protect and save lives.

“I would like to thank all competitors, owners, sponsors, officials and much heralded volunteers for their continued support as we look ahead positively to 2021.”

MORE: Here to get help in north Norfolk during the coronavirus outbreak

Refunds for tickets and trade stands will be issued, email info@musketeer.co.uk for more information.

