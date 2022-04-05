News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
There's no place like Mundesley! - Wizard of Oz finally coming to village

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:06 PM April 5, 2022
The Wizard of Oz is coming to Mundesley's Coronation Theatre.

The Wizard of Oz is coming to Mundesley's Coronation Theatre. - Credit: Richard Jarmy Photography

The cast and crew of an upcoming Wizard of Oz play faced a series of 'yellow brick roadblocks' in their effort to get the show on stage. 

The show was originally scheduled to take place two years ago, but lockdowns and other Covid-related issues kept pushing back its debut. 

But the team including actors Amelia Watson, Andrew Burrell and Gerry Robins are looking forward to finally putting on the show, which will be at Mundesley's Coronation Hall from Tuesday, April 12 to April 16, with performances at 7.30pm as well as a 2.30pm show on the Saturday. 

Tracey Loftus, founder of Red Loft Theatre, said: “At a time when getting back to what you love seems more important than ever, the Coronation Hall has come to the rescue. I directed some of my first shows in Mundesley - maybe there really is no place like home.”

Tickets are £15 or £10 for Under 16s, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366.

