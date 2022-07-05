Play dramatising last days of a North Walsham pub

The Walsham Drama and Singing Group are staging a play about the last days of a North Walsham pub in the 19th century. - Credit: Walsham Drama and Singing Group

A group of entertainers is putting on a play dramatising the last days of a fabled North Walsham pub.

Walsham Drama and Singing Group (WSDG) are presenting 'The Mitre Tavern', a folk musical, at the Black Swan Function Room on July 15 and 16.

The play reimagines the last days of the pub, which closed in 1892.

It combines drama, music and song to convey the atmosphere of the pub which was once the centre of the folk-sining and music scene in North Walsham and the surrounding area.

The WDSG is inviting people to "join the locals of the Mitre Tavern as they have one last drink and singalong at this great pub".

Doors open at 7:30pm for 8pm on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, at The Black Swan Function Room on Black Swan Loke.

Tickets are available at North Walsham Community Shop and via TicketSource online.

For more information visit WDSG's website: www.walshamdsg.org











