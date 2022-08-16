Review: Waitress at the Norwich Theatre Royal

From a stodgy start to an exquisite ending, Waitress is that rare kind of production that seems to just get better with every scene.

It's a tale of relationships, pregnancy and pies that's easy to warm too and earned a hearty standing ovation on its opening night at Norwich Theatre Royal as part of its UK and Ireland tour.

A musical, it is based on a 2007 film of the same name, with songs written by the Grammy Award winning Sara Bareilles.

We're in small town, southern USA, where the titular waitress Jenna (Chelsea Halfpenny) keeps plates filled and the customers happy with her baked-up brilliance at Joe's Pie Diner.

But she soon discovers there's a different kind of bun in the oven. Although Jenna is determined to keep the baby she's not overly thrilled - the father is her abusive husband Earl (Tamyn Henderson).

As she tells her awkward yet sweet new gynaecologist Dr Pomatter (David Hunter) 'It's not a party'.

But the good doctor quickly becomes smitten with not just the waitress but her pies as well, and their budding romance forces Jenna to question about her life's direction.

The pair have great chemistry and perform some catchy duos including You Matter to Me and It Only Takes a Taste.

There's a strong supporting cast, including Jenna's diner colleagues Becky (played by Wendy Mae Brown) and Dawn (Evelyn Hoskins).

One memorable scene starts with a visit to the gynaecologist and ends with all three of the waitresses and their romantic interests on stage together for the song Bad Idea. There's a kitchen encounter, a pineapple upside-down pie and colonial costumes. It's of the most joyfully hilarious things I've seen on stage in a long time.

But there's a pie contest looming with a cash prize big enough to mean Jenna could break out of the bonds of her unhappy marriage.

But what the waitress really needs is not the money itself, but the self-belief that - just like one of pies - she has all the ingredients to become her own success story.

Waitress runs until Saturday, August 20.