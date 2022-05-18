Urban Soul Orchestra in rehearsals for Classic Ibiza return

Urban Soul Orchestra are preparing to play at Blickling Estate for Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) have gathered to rehearse 15 new tracks they plan on playing in a set of more than 30 house classics at this year's Classic Ibiza outdoor dance party.

The USO - who have worked with bands including Groove Armada and Nightmares On Wax - will return to Blickling Estate for the event on August 6.

Stephen Hussey, conductor and arranger for the gig, said: "I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about the awesome tracks we’ve got up our sleeve for the summer.

Urban Soul Orchestra are preparing to play at Blickling Estate for Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

"We’re heading into the stratosphere. The Urban Soul Orchestra is on top form, and we can’t wait to feel the energy from the incredible Blickling audience when they hear what we’ve got in store for them."

The five new tracks chosen by Classic Ibiza's Facebook followers are: Toca’s Miracle, Fragma; Dreamer, Livin’ Joy; Waiting All Night, Rudimental; (I Wanna Give You) Devotion, Nomad; and Push The Feeling On, Nightcrawlers.

DJ sets from Goldierocks and Jose Luis will also be part of the gig.

For tickets and other information about the show, visit classicibiza.co.uk