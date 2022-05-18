News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do

Urban Soul Orchestra in rehearsals for Classic Ibiza return

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:22 PM May 18, 2022
Urban Soul Orchestra are preparing to play at Blickling Estate for Classic Ibiza.

Urban Soul Orchestra are preparing to play at Blickling Estate for Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) have gathered to rehearse 15 new tracks they plan on playing in a set of more than 30 house classics at this year's Classic Ibiza outdoor dance party.

The USO - who have worked with bands including Groove Armada and Nightmares On Wax - will return to Blickling Estate for the event on August 6.

Stephen Hussey, conductor and arranger for the gig, said: "I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about the awesome tracks we’ve got up our sleeve for the summer.

Urban Soul Orchestra are preparing to play at Blickling Estate for Classic Ibiza.

Urban Soul Orchestra are preparing to play at Blickling Estate for Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

"We’re heading into the stratosphere. The Urban Soul Orchestra is on top form, and we can’t wait to feel the energy from the incredible Blickling audience when they hear what we’ve got in store for them."

The five new tracks chosen by Classic Ibiza's Facebook followers are: Toca’s Miracle, Fragma; Dreamer, Livin’ Joy; Waiting All Night, Rudimental; (I Wanna Give You) Devotion, Nomad; and Push The Feeling On, Nightcrawlers.

DJ sets from Goldierocks and Jose Luis will also be part of the gig.

For tickets and other information about the show, visit classicibiza.co.uk

Music
Aylsham News

Don't Miss

The Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, which has been listed in the top 25 romantic UK hotels in the

North Norfolk hotel named among most romantic and best small stays in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn, Holkham. Pic: Victoria Inn Holkham

Updated

Holkham pub closes to drinkers to become hotel and restaurant

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Alberts Fish Bar in Holt.

Couple about to leave north Norfolk fish and chip shop

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The start of the full Mammoth Marathon at Sea Palling.

First coastal road marathon in three decades hailed 'magnificent' success

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon