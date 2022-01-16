Eighties music and a puppet called Arthur coming to Cromer Pier

Total 80s is among the shows coming up at Cromer Pier. - Credit: Total 80s

It was a time of spandex, big hair and power ballads that people old enough to remember are still humming along to.

And now some of the biggest hits of the eighties are coming to Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre in a production called Total 80s.

Tunes by Wham!, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, A-Ha and Cyndi Lauper will be among those performed by a seven-piece band at the Friday, March 18 gig, starting from 8pm. Tickets are £23.50.

Also making his return to the pier is the Britain's Got Talent finalist and ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.

Ventriloquist Steve Hewlett with sidekick Arthur Lager on Cromer Pier. - Credit: Colin Finch

Fans of the Cromer Pier Show and Thursford Christmas Spectacular will remember Hewlett, who appears alongside his cranky puppet companion, Arthur Lager.

His new show - in Cromer on April 10 - delves into the character's background, and also features the comedian Micky Zany.

For more information or to book for either show, visit www.cromerpier.co.uk or call the box office on 01263 512495.