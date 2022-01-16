Eighties music and a puppet called Arthur coming to Cromer Pier
- Credit: Total 80s
It was a time of spandex, big hair and power ballads that people old enough to remember are still humming along to.
And now some of the biggest hits of the eighties are coming to Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre in a production called Total 80s.
Tunes by Wham!, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, A-Ha and Cyndi Lauper will be among those performed by a seven-piece band at the Friday, March 18 gig, starting from 8pm. Tickets are £23.50.
Also making his return to the pier is the Britain's Got Talent finalist and ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.
Fans of the Cromer Pier Show and Thursford Christmas Spectacular will remember Hewlett, who appears alongside his cranky puppet companion, Arthur Lager.
His new show - in Cromer on April 10 - delves into the character's background, and also features the comedian Micky Zany.
For more information or to book for either show, visit www.cromerpier.co.uk or call the box office on 01263 512495.
Most Read
- 1 'I'd bring back the carnival raft race' - Q&A with Becky Robinson
- 2 Eighties music and a puppet called Arthur coming to Cromer Pier
- 3 Converted barn to Scandi-style lodge: 5 bungalows for sale in Norfolk
- 4 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
- 5 Obituary: Farmer and 'backbone' of agricultural organisations dies aged 83
- 6 Pressure waves of Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption felt across East Anglia
- 7 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
- 8 'The time has come' - Landlord of seaside pub retires after 50 years at helm
- 9 Meet the man behind a morbid new craze
- 10 'Tourists must contribute' - North Norfolk car park fee increase backed