News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do

Eighties music and a puppet called Arthur coming to Cromer Pier

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM January 16, 2022
Total 80s is among the shows coming up at Cromer Pier. 

Total 80s is among the shows coming up at Cromer Pier. - Credit: Total 80s

It was a time of spandex, big hair and power ballads that people old enough to remember are still humming along to.

And now some of the biggest hits of the eighties are coming to Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre in a production called Total 80s. 

Tunes by Wham!, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, A-Ha and Cyndi Lauper will be among those performed by a seven-piece band at the Friday, March 18 gig, starting from 8pm. Tickets are £23.50. 

Also making his return to the pier is the Britain's Got Talent finalist and ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.

Ventriloquist Steve Hewlett with sidekick Arthur Lager on Cromer Pier. Mr Hewlett will be one of the

Ventriloquist Steve Hewlett with sidekick Arthur Lager on Cromer Pier. - Credit: Colin Finch

Fans of the Cromer Pier Show and Thursford Christmas Spectacular will remember Hewlett, who appears alongside his cranky puppet companion, Arthur Lager. 

His new show - in Cromer on April 10 - delves into the character's background, and also features the comedian Micky Zany.

For more information or to book for either show, visit www.cromerpier.co.uk or call the box office on 01263 512495.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'd bring back the carnival raft race' - Q&A with Becky Robinson
  2. 2 Eighties music and a puppet called Arthur coming to Cromer Pier
  3. 3 Converted barn to Scandi-style lodge: 5 bungalows for sale in Norfolk
  1. 4 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Obituary: Farmer and 'backbone' of agricultural organisations dies aged 83
  3. 6 Pressure waves of Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption felt across East Anglia
  4. 7 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
  5. 8 'The time has come' - Landlord of seaside pub retires after 50 years at helm
  6. 9 Meet the man behind a morbid new craze
  7. 10 'Tourists must contribute' - North Norfolk car park fee increase backed
Theatre
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Burlington Place in Sheringham, and, inset, Ben Smith, from Estateducation

Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Tw Lifeboats pub in Sheringham to reopen after a refit. Byline: Sonya Duncan

North Norfolk pub to reopen after nautical makeover

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Flame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale.Photo: KARE

Updated

What's on in north Norfolk in 2022

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about missing Mundesley woman, Marcella Lopes.

Norfolk Live News

'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon