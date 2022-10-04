Christmas comedy nights returning to north Norfolk hotel

Martin Westgate on the stage at Sundown, the Grove Hotel's event space in Cromer. - Credit: The Grove Hotel

Laughs are on the menu at a Cromer hotel which will host three comedy nights this winter.

The Grove hotel has announced the return of its Christmas Comedy evenings on Thursdays in December at Sundown, its event space in two giant tipis.

The nights debuted last Christmas with comedians from all over the country entertaining full houses.

Several of 2021’s stars, including Mark Simmonds and John Mann, are returning this year, and host Danny Ward is already looking forward to the events.

Mr Ward said: “Last year’s shows were brilliant, up-for-it crowds, delicious food all in a really unique venue.

"It’s great to be working out of London occasionally so I’m really pleased to be coming back.”

Grove partner Richard Graveling said: “We all had an amazing time last year and we’re anticipating another superb season this time around."

To book tickets visit thegrovecromer.co.uk/events or call 01263 512412.











