News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do

Christmas comedy nights returning to north Norfolk hotel

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:56 AM October 4, 2022
Martin Westgate on the stage at Sundown, the Grove Hotel's event space in Cromer.

Martin Westgate on the stage at Sundown, the Grove Hotel's event space in Cromer. - Credit: The Grove Hotel

Laughs are on the menu at a Cromer hotel which will host three comedy nights this winter.

The Grove hotel has announced the return of its Christmas Comedy evenings on Thursdays in December at Sundown, its event space in two giant tipis.

The nights debuted last Christmas with comedians from all over the country entertaining full houses.

Several of 2021’s stars, including Mark Simmonds and John Mann, are returning this year, and host Danny Ward is already looking forward to the events.

Mr Ward said: “Last year’s shows were brilliant, up-for-it crowds, delicious food all in a really unique venue.

"It’s great to be working out of London occasionally so I’m really pleased to be coming back.”

Grove partner Richard Graveling said: “We all had an amazing time last year and we’re anticipating another superb season this time around."

To book tickets visit thegrovecromer.co.uk/events or call 01263 512412.




Cromer News

Don't Miss

Rat baiting has been going around Marrams sunken gardens, off Runton Road in Cromer. 

Hundreds of rats killed in baiting programme after numbers boom

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Josling with a hug for her golden labrador Sophie who was lost for over three weeks at Mundes

Widow lost for words after being reunited with dog lost for four weeks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Haverhill House in Cromer

Roadworks to 'reduce risk' of lorries crashing into building

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A video made by Pixie Price, showing her struggling with a tic and stutter when ordering a coffee, has gone viral on TikTok. 

Video

Viral TikTok video of woman's stutter at Starbucks get 3.5m views

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon