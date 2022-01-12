Your chance to play Shrek... Drama society's auditions for pier show

Youngsters wanting to fill the shoes of Princess Fiona or the considerably larger shoes of the loveable ogre Shrek are encouraged to try out for an upcoming musical.

Cromer and Sheringham Operatic and Dramatic Society (CSODS) is looking for youngsters to star in their production of Shrek - The Musical on Cromer Pier, with performances to take place from May 28 to June 4.

Amanda Howell, from CSODS, said: "Children must be under 4ft 7ins and Young Fiona must have a strong singing voice.

"Young Shrek does not need to sing but needs to be a strong actor."

Auditions will take place at the end of January and applications can be submitted via email panda.howell@btinternet.com by Monday, January 24.

The musical, based on the popular 2001 animated film of the same name, has been performed on Broadway in New York and in London's West End.

CSODS also has an upcoming adult production of The Lady In The Van, coming to Sheringham Little Theatre from February 9 to 12.