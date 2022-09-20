New drama gives a voice to Norfolk's over-70s
- Credit: Nic Skerten
The true lives and loves of Norfolk pensioners are taking centre stage in a new drama coming to Sheringham Little Theatre.
'Voices of Norfolk' is a one-woman show which celebrates the county’s older generation – re-telling their real-life stories in their own words.
The rare archive of everyday stories ranges from first meetings with lovers and nights at the dance hall, to prize-winning vegetables and the funeral of a loved one.
It is the creation of professional theatre maker Katie-anna Whiting, who spent 18 months recording interviews with a host of over-70s.
She rekindles them, word for word, using her acting skills, audio snippets, music and sound effects with a sprinkle of imaginative props and puppets.
The show on Wednesday, September 21, at 7.30pm concentrates on six different characters, mixing nostalgia with humour, playfulness and poignancy, and highlights the wisdom of older generations.