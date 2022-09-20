News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New drama gives a voice to Norfolk's over-70s

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:27 AM September 20, 2022
Katie-anna Whiting, the creator of 'Voices of Norfolk', and one of her puppet characters.

Katie-anna Whiting, the creator of 'Voices of Norfolk', and one of her puppet characters. - Credit: Nic Skerten

The true lives and loves of Norfolk pensioners are taking centre stage in a new drama coming to Sheringham Little Theatre.

'Voices of Norfolk' is a one-woman show which celebrates the county’s older generation – re-telling their real-life stories in their own words.

The rare archive of everyday stories ranges from first meetings with lovers and nights at the dance hall, to prize-winning vegetables and the funeral of a loved one.

Woman and man in black and white photo

Katie-anna Whiting’s nanny Doreen McGhee, whose passing prompted the one-woman show 'Voices of Norfolk', with granddad Desmond. - Credit: Courtesy of SLT

It is the creation of professional theatre maker Katie-anna Whiting, who spent 18 months recording interviews with a host of over-70s.

She rekindles them, word for word, using her acting skills, audio snippets, music and sound effects with a sprinkle of imaginative props and puppets.

The show on Wednesday, September 21, at 7.30pm concentrates on six different characters, mixing nostalgia with humour, playfulness and poignancy, and highlights the wisdom of older generations.

