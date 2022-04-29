News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Performance hoping to break down poetry's 'stuffy image'

Daniel Hickey

Published: 7:00 AM April 29, 2022
Poet Lewis Buxton will work with men from disengaged communities to create an inclusive and kind poe

Poet Lewis Buxton is bringing his Toast poetry event to Sheringham's LIttle Theatre. - Credit: Archant

A performance that hopes to overturn poetry's "stuffy and boring image" is coming to Sheringham.

Toast is a poetry and spoken word event which combines the energy of a music gig with the impact of a stand-up comedy show.

It is the brainchild of Norwich-based poet, writer and performer Lewis Buxton, 29, who runs monthly sessions in the city and now wants to bring it to the seaside.

Lewis and Daisy leading a previous Toast workshop.

Toast Poetry, which is based in Norwich, leading a poetry workshop - Credit: Lewis Buxton

He said: "It's Toast on the coast, and aims to break down the bad, slightly stuffy, boring image poetry can have, probably linked to people's school days."

Headlining poet performers are Molly Naylor, and John Osborne, with support from Prerana Kumar.

Toast is on Saturday, May 7 at 7.30pm, with an invitation to “pay what you can afford”.

Details are on the Little Theatre website www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call the box office 01263 822347.

Find out more about Toast at toastpoetry.com





