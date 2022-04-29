Poet Lewis Buxton is bringing his Toast poetry event to Sheringham's LIttle Theatre. - Credit: Archant

A performance that hopes to overturn poetry's "stuffy and boring image" is coming to Sheringham.

Toast is a poetry and spoken word event which combines the energy of a music gig with the impact of a stand-up comedy show.

It is the brainchild of Norwich-based poet, writer and performer Lewis Buxton, 29, who runs monthly sessions in the city and now wants to bring it to the seaside.

Toast Poetry, which is based in Norwich, leading a poetry workshop - Credit: Lewis Buxton

He said: "It's Toast on the coast, and aims to break down the bad, slightly stuffy, boring image poetry can have, probably linked to people's school days."

Headlining poet performers are Molly Naylor, and John Osborne, with support from Prerana Kumar.

Toast is on Saturday, May 7 at 7.30pm, with an invitation to “pay what you can afford”.

Details are on the Little Theatre website www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call the box office 01263 822347.

Find out more about Toast at toastpoetry.com















