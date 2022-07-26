Stags and Hens set to launch Sheringham summer drama season
- Credit: Richard Batson/SLT
Stags and hens are getting ready to party for the launch of Sheringham's summer drama season.
A cast of young actors have begun rehearsals for Willy Russell's comedy Stags and Hens which opens on August 4 at Sheringham Little Theatre.
Three professional actors are joined by eight budding young performers drawn from drama groups in Stafford run by show director Nick Earnshaw.
He said: "The play is all about relationships, and the dynamics among social groups where some people are leaders and some are suppressed.
"This is a terrific group of youngsters who are getting a great opportunity to be part of, and learn about, professional repertory theatre.
"They are thrilled and really looking forward to the challenge.”
The actors include Amy Skilton who plays the bride-to-be Linda, and Max Powell is her fiancé Dave – whose role involves no dialogue because he is so drunk, but requires a lot of physical theatre, added Mr Earnshaw, a Little Theatre regular as actor, director and panto creator.
The trio of professionals are Tom Girvin from Norwich, Ollie Westlake from Southrepps and Natasha Culley from Liverpool.
Action unfolds in the toilets of a 1970s nightclub, and mixes humour with pathos as some friendships turn out to be toxic.
Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “We are looking to work with more young actors in the future and Stags and Hens is the perfect vehicle to launch our summer season.”
Stags and Hens runs from August 4 to 6 (7.30pm plus a Saturday 2.30pm matinee).
Other summer season shows are:
⦁ Wait Until Dark – August 9 to 13 - a thriller set in 1960s London involving a con-man, two ex-convicts and a mysterious doll
⦁ Summer Holiday – August 16 to 20 - stage musical of the classic Cliff Richard road trip across Europe in a double decker bus, filled with singalong 1960s hits.
⦁ Table Manners – August 23 to 31 – classic Alan Ayckbourn comedy romp as Annie’s planned illicit weekend with Norman unravels
More details and tickets at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347.