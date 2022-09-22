News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Amateur drama group staging satire about celebrity feminists

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:46 AM September 22, 2022
Members of Stage Direct amateur theatre group rehearse for their perfomance of 'Female of the Species

Members of Stage Direct amateur theatre group rehearse for their perfomance of 'Female of the Species' at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Stage Direct

Feminism and power take centre stage in a comedic play coming to a stage in north Norfolk. 

Stage Direct amateur drama group is performing Female of the Species, a satire about celebrity feminists written by Joanna Murray-Smith, at Sheringham Little Theatre on November 11 and 12.

The plot is inspired by a real-life incident in the year 2000 when Australian author Germaine Greer was held at gunpoint at her home in Essex by a disturbed student.

In the play the fictional feminist Margot Mason is subject to similar treatment.

Actor rehearsing for Female of the Species

'Female of the Species' is a satire about celebrity feminists inspired by a real-life incident when Germaine Greer was held at gunpoint in her home. - Credit: Stage Direct

Nigel Mason, chairman of Stage Direct, said: "It is with great excitement that we tread the boards again for the third time this year at the Sheringham Little Theatre.

"This edgy play will entice and entertain the audience with its comic tones effortlessly."

Tickets are £12.50 and are available online at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com  or from the Little Theatre box office on 01263 822347.

