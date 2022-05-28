Fun and fundraising at funeral comedy drama

Imogen Bruce and Kristine Ceraine as Margaret and Mavis starring in 'One O'Clock from the House' at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Barry Parsons

The death of a dad-of-four is the unlikely spark for a “sit-com” stage show heading to Sheringham Little Theatre.

Like any good funeral, the event is raising funds for a good cause – in this case the theatre itself, which is the base for am dram company Stage Direct staging the comedy 'One O’Clock from the House'.

But, unlike most funerals, it also opens the lid on a power battle among the daughters in the dysfunctional family as they wait to see who inherits their father’s money – plus a string of surprises in a pacey plot by Frank Vickery, which was a West End hit in the 1980s.

Barry Parsons as Desmond in 'One O'Clock from the House'. - Credit: Barry Parsons

Director Eladio Ribeiro, a former professional actor, said: “The comedy comes from the colourful characters as they clash, a posthumous joke played on the daughters by their father - and shocks happen all the way through including at the very end.”

The show is one of series of fundraisers being staged to help its coffers recover from closure during the Covid pandemic.

Mr Ribeiro added: “We are delighted to stage it as a fundraiser for the Little Theatre which is where our roots are and where we feel part of the family.”

The sisters at the heart of the sit-com action are: Margaret, a penny-pinching snob (played by Imogen Bruce), Maureen, a caring, pregnant, family woman (Kerri Clarke), middle class, house-proud Miriam (Charlotte Pistorius), and impossible-to-live-with Mavis (Kristine Ceirane / Diane Evans) who has spent time in an asylum.

The family includes a cook who bakes almondless almond cakes and a man who is convinced his shopping trolley is a dog.

Other key roles in the 13-strong cast, drawn from all over North Norfolk, are Miriam’s husband Austin (Nigel Manson) and cousin Tudor (Peter Blakeley).

Charlottle Pistorius as Miriam in Stage Direct's production of 'One O'Clock from the House'. - Credit: Barry Parsons

Stage Direct was founded in 1997 and does three shows a year. It’s next one will be The Female of the Species at the Little Theatre on November 11-12.

'One O’Clock from the House' runs from June 16 to 18 at 7.30pm.

Kerri Clarke as Maureen in Stage Direct's production of the comedy drama 'One O'Clock from the House'. - Credit: Barry Parsons

Tickets cost £12.

More information is available from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347.



