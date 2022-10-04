Evil Queen Sherry and sidekick Ida No played by Kit Henson and Grace Pennington in Sheringham's Snow White panto. - Credit: Richard Batson SLT

A classic fairytale will be updated with a modern, social media slant in a Christmas pantomime coming to Sheringham.

The town's Little Theatre is planning to host its first full-cast panto since Covid.

This version of Snow White tells the story of a selfie-obsessed evil queen who constantly consults a 'magic mirror' app on her phone to check out her rival queens, six of whom she has banished to the woods for being more beautiful and popular than she is.

Queen Sherry is played by Kit Henson - whose last nasty appearance at the Little Theatre was as Queen Rat in Dick Whittington back in 2019.

That was the last full-cast panto before the pandemic led to a slimming of the show's size.

Evil Queen Sherry (Kit Henson) tempts with her poisoned apple. Pic credit Richard Batson SLT - Credit: Richard Batson SLT

The other six queens, and Bruno – who 'we don’t talk about' as in the popular song from the Disney film Encanto - will be played by local youngsters aged eight to 16 joining the professional cast.

Creator and co-director Nick Earnshaw said: “It is great to welcome the youngsters back, and they were very keen too – because at auditions we had the biggest turnout for years."

Other cast members include popular returnee Kyle Fraser who plays Prince Valiant, his fifth prince role since 2013, Harry Williams as the Dame, Nurse Jolly Jabs, and Grace Pennington who is the Evil Queen’s ditzy sidekick Ida No.

The plot retains the traditional storylines such as the poisoned apple, but adds modern twists and music, from pop to stage musicals, as well as Motown, which Kit and Grace perform in their other lives as a singing duo.

Projections showing scenes - including some recognisable Sheringham landmarks - will be cast onto a screen behind the actors.

Throughout the show’s run there will be collections to boost the theatre’s fundraiser to modernise its Hub coffee bar.

Buckets for donations will be going around and there will be a card machine which accepts donations at the tap of a bank card.

Snow White runs from December 10 to 31, with two shows a day.

For ticket and show times visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or call the box office on 01263 822347.















