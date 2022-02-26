News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do

Edwina Hayes, Ken Nicol among acts coming to village hall

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:30 AM February 26, 2022
Edwina Hayes will play at Sharrington Village Hall. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHRIS ABRAMS

Edwina Hayes will play at Sharrington Village Hall. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY CHRIS ABRAMS

Live music will soon be getting people up and dancing at Sharrington Village Hall.

The venue, near Holt, had a popular programme of gigs several years ago which were stopped due to the pandemic. But plans are now afoot for the hall to host a range of musical acts throughout the year.

Edwina Hayes, who has been called "the sweetest voice in England” will perform along with singer-songwriter Carrie Martin on March 5.

North Norfolk band the Fried Pirates - who span a wide range of genres and instruments - will play on March 26, tickets are £5.

Singer and guitarist Ken Nicol - a former member of the band Steeleye Span - will play on April 30 alongside electric violinist Wendy Ross, tickets for this gig are £15.

Chris Abrams, organiser, said of Nicol: "He's regarded by many as one of the best guitarists in this country and is a brilliant entertainer who has also appeared on Al Stewart albums and many more."

Doors open at 7pm for the events, email sharringtonvh@gmail.com for tickets, or visit Sharrington Live Music's page on Facebook for more.  

Music
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

See inside this six-bedroom listed cottage on sale for £750,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Henry Hill, from Marsham, who has died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 18.

Obituary: Family's heartbreak after death of 'beautiful boy' Henry, aged 18

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Teacher Emma Whalley has built a cob house at North Walsham School in memory of a student who took h

Teacher builds cob round house in student's memory

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Police officer

Norfolk Live News

Crash causes delays on part of A149

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon