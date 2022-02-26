Edwina Hayes, Ken Nicol among acts coming to village hall

Live music will soon be getting people up and dancing at Sharrington Village Hall.

The venue, near Holt, had a popular programme of gigs several years ago which were stopped due to the pandemic. But plans are now afoot for the hall to host a range of musical acts throughout the year.

Edwina Hayes, who has been called "the sweetest voice in England” will perform along with singer-songwriter Carrie Martin on March 5.

North Norfolk band the Fried Pirates - who span a wide range of genres and instruments - will play on March 26, tickets are £5.

Singer and guitarist Ken Nicol - a former member of the band Steeleye Span - will play on April 30 alongside electric violinist Wendy Ross, tickets for this gig are £15.

Chris Abrams, organiser, said of Nicol: "He's regarded by many as one of the best guitarists in this country and is a brilliant entertainer who has also appeared on Al Stewart albums and many more."

Doors open at 7pm for the events, email sharringtonvh@gmail.com for tickets, or visit Sharrington Live Music's page on Facebook for more.