The Voice finalist brings folk legends show to Sheringham

Magical music from two famous female folk singer-songwriters will be shared at a show heading to Sheringham Little Theatre.

Joni, Sandy and Me features the songs of long-running legend Joni Mitchell, and folk rock pioneer Sandy Denny who tragically died young aged 31 in 1978.

They are sung by modern-day singer-songwriter Sally Barker, whose career has ranged from touring with Bob Dylan to being seen by seven million television viewers as a finalist on The Voice.

Ms Denny, who performs in Joni and Sandy tribute acts while also carving a successful solo career, brings the show to Sheringham on Saturday, March 12.

She said: “It is a chance for me to play the music of Joni and Sandy as well as some of my own work while talking about the artists, song writing and answering any audience questions.”

Sally Barker, who appeared on The Voice, is coming to Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Graeme Oxby

Canadian Joni became folk royalty in the 1960s and 70s with her powerful songs and signature guitar style and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Englishwoman Sandy was lead singer of evergreen folk band Fairport Convention before a solo career cruelly ended by her untimely death.

Ms Denny said: “They were both influenced by Bob Dylan lyrically and musically but had different styles of expressing themselves.

Ms Denny has been performing since she was a child.

Raising children, and the death of her husband in 2003, put the brake on her career, until her next opportunity knocked thanks, mirroring Mary Hopkin, to a TV talent show.

Her sons Dillon and Ben persuaded her to go on The Voice in 2014, where she reached the final singing “covers” and did a duet of Walking in Memphis with her mentor Sir Tom Jones.

She has since combined covers, with tribute shows to Joni and Sandy, and her own original work.

The Joni, Sandy and Me show is her first gig since lockdown and she says it will appeal to people who know the hits of the two legends, and would like to learn a little bit more from “Sally off the Voice.”

The show starts at 7.30pm, tickets are available from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or by calling the box office on 01263 822347.