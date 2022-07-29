Review: Paul Martin at the Holt Festival

‘An evening with Paul Martin’, best known as the host of Flog It and other antique related TV programmes was a highlight of this years Holt Festival. Held at The Venue, there was a full audience in attendance for the event.

A softly spoken man with an unassuming but quietly confident manner he spoke for an hour starting with how he was first discovered by the BBC by accident after a producer visited his antiques shop during a lunch break.

After a faltering start his presenting career has gone from strength to strength to become perhaps the UK’s best loved Antique presenter. He spoke about some of his early disasters and how over time he has learnt the art of presenting to camera.

He moved on to speak with real passion about his love of wood furniture and in particular the authenticated works of Chippendale.

The adoring audience were enthralled with his anecdotes regarding interviewing Prince Charles at Dumfries House whilst he was allowed to touch and appreciate some very rare and valuable Chippendale furniture.

As a former patron of the Heritage Crafts Association, he extolled the virtues of the preserving all the old crafts for the future and urged everyone to purchase items that will become our heritage in the future, in order for the crafts to survive.

His view is that items are best to be purchased for real use rather than to be just looked at and admired citing an example of a commode at Syon House that is now valued at £4 million which continues to be used to store board games.

Review by Karl Clare