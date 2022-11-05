Radio comedy on right wavelength to help theatre funds

Steve Tuck and Peter Howell in Radio Fun action at Sheringham Little Theatre - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT

Comedy in the style of “steam wireless” is aiming to put a smile on the face of Sheringham theatre-goers and fundraisers.

Sketches and songs by amateur actor supporters of the venue feature in the latest of their popular Radio Fun sessions, modelled on the humour heydays of Round the Horne and Hancock’s Half Hour.

The show, with a strong festive flavour, is on November 25 and 26. It is the latest fundraising event at Sheringham Little Theatre as it bounces back from the pandemic with a project to improve its Hub coffee bar.

The team, who began “broadcasting” their buffoonery in 2019, will perform many new skits, gags, novelty sing-along songs and mirth-laden monologues to a live audience.

Nona Gray and Paul Minett rehearsing for Radio Fun which takes to the stage at Sheringham Little Theatre on November 25 and 26 - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT

They mainly come from the pen of cast member Paul Minett from Aylsham, who with his writing partner Brian Leveson, wrote professionally for top comedy acts including The Two Ronnies, Russ Abbot and Les Dawson as well as TV sitcoms Up Pompeii and My Family.

He said: “Most of the material has been ‘borrowed’ from our TV shows. Our Radio Fun sessions have proved to be really popular with SLT audiences and this time there is an added ingredient to this comedy feast – Christmas!”

The cast, drawn from local am-dram societies, is encouraged to have fun, and interact with the audience.

Mr MInett said the radio style format which was at its peak in the 1950s and 60s was having a renaissance and reaching new audiences thanks to shows being available on the BBC’s Sounds app.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “The Radio Fun gang do a great job staging these brilliant shows which raise funds for us.

“This show will help our plans to improve the Hub’s furniture, fittings, flooring to make it a better customer experience, as well as making lighting more energy efficient which will save costs at a time of spiralling power bills.

“It will involve a brief closure in the New Year – details of which will be announced soon – so please ‘stay tuned’ to our website and social media channels.”

Tickets for the 7.30pm shows are £12 via sheringhamlittletheatre.com or by calling the box office on 01263 822347.



