DJ 'savages government' over Covid in new album

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:25 PM April 7, 2022
Sheringham-area DJ and street poet Paul Wellings - who goes by the artistic name Anti Social Worker.

The pandemic and its impact on society are the focus of a new album by Sheringham-based DJ and street poet Paul Wellings. 

Mr Wellings - who goes by the artistic name Anti Social Worker - has produced an album called Militant Business and Grime Poetry which he says "savages the government" over its response to the Covid-19 outbreak. 

Tracks on the album include War Inna Ghetto, Street Heat and Militant Soundclash. 

Mr Wellings, who is is originally from London, said: "I make 'righteous anger' music that comes from a good heart in trying to bring unity, equality, justice and peace.

"I'm a street poet and multi-cultural white Londoner. I was part-raised in the East End's Tower Hamlets borough - the most multi-cultural place on the planet.

"I moved to the east coast during the pandemic and it gave me peace of mind to create another album after a long absence."

The album is available on CD and can be bought from indie black music label m1music.com.

