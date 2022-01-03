Flog It! star Paul Martin to feature at Holt Festival 2022

Paul Martin from the BBC's Flog It! is giving a talk at the Holt Festival in 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Phillipa Jane Wielgos

The presenter of BBC1's Flog It! is heading to north Norfolk to speak at this year's Holt Festival.

At the event, Paul Martin will discuss the renaissance of skills needed to keep crafting alive in the future. He will also discuss heritage, buildings, dying arts and the making of antiques.

Mr Martin recently featured another notable north Norfolk spot on his show - the New Year's Day episode was partly set at Blickling Estate and focused on that site's Second World War heritage - it was used to house and train aircrew based at the nearby RAF Oulton.

A spokesman said: "[Martin] will provide a fascinating portal into history, transporting us back in time looking at how objects are made, how they document social history, the life of the makers, conditions of work, sourcing of materials and techniques of manufacture".

His Holt Festival talk will take place on July 28.