Open gardens event returns to village after four years

Published: 4:35 PM June 24, 2022
Northrepps will host an open gardens event for the first time in four years.

Northrepps will host an open gardens event for the first time in four years. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The gates to yards will be cast open to the public around Northrepps for the first time in four years in an open gardens event to run over the July 2-3 weekend. 

The event, which raises money for the local St Mary's church, will be held in memory of village veteran and former open gardens organiser John Richardson, who died last year. 

Jennie Horton, event co-ordinator, said: "Without John at the helm, this event may not have happened, so Northrepps Village Trust stepped forward with volunteers.

"We hope that open gardens 2022 will be a fitting tribute to John’s legacy of lifelong support to the village and church."

There will be free parking at the village hall, where visitors can buy a wrist band which acts as a ticket to the individual gardens, and there will also be access to toilets. 

The village hall will also host a raffle with the chance to win a £50 garden voucher, and an exhibition by the Norfolk art group Nova. 


