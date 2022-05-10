Rubbish-loving artist throwing open her studio doors

A woman who creates artworks from beach debris is opening her studio to visitors.

Belinda Opie, a member of the North Norfolk Studios co-operative, is putting her work on show from May 28 to June 5 as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

She works entirely with flotsam, old rope, pieces of metal and wood she collects along the beach that stretches below her clifftop studio in Happisburgh.

Belinda Opie, one of the North Norfolk Studio Co-operative's artists opening her studio to the public from May 28 to June 5. - Credit: North Norfolk Studio Co-operative

Ms Opie said: "Visitors are never quite sure of what to make of the work they see when they come here."

Her studio and workshop is also full of work in progress as well as "exciting finds waiting for inspiration", she said.

The co-operative is organising 14 art trails exhibiting ceramics, pottery, painting, photography and sculpture.

Full details are available on the website www.northnorfolkstudios.co.uk.

Studios will be open from 10am to 5pm, but visitors are advised to check the website before travelling.