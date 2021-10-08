News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do

Ride on a ghost train in north Norfolk this month

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:09 AM October 8, 2021   
Ghost Train experience north Norfolk railway Sheringham to Weybourne

The Ghost Train Experience is running on North Norfolk Railway on October 30 and 31 - Credit: Leigh Caudwell/North Norfolk Railway

The North Norfolk Railway is offering the chance for you to ride on a ghost train this month for Halloween. 

Setting off after dark from Sheringham station, the train will travel to the isolated Edwardian station at Weybourne, as mysterious happenings and ghostly tales are revealed. 

A family-friendly and adults-only experience is available on October 30 - 31.

Ghost Train Experience North Norfolk Railway

Fancy dress is encouraged for the Ghost Train experience - Credit: Leigh Caudwell/North Norfolk Railway

Commercial manager Graham Huskins, 53 said: "Our historic steam train will travel through the sea mist to Weybourne while our resident storyteller shares the many haunting myths and old smuggling tales of the area. 

"The experience lasts about an hour and 20 minutes, and fancy dress is very much encouraged. Our Old Luggage Office Buffet will be providing refreshments.

North Norfolk Railway Ghost Train Experience

The adults only experience will offer more gruesome tales, where as the family experience will be lots of fun for all ages - Credit: Leigh Caudwell/North Norfolk Railway

You may also want to watch:

"While the first family-friendly experience on October 30 has sold out, we have added a new date on October 31 due to popular demand. Tickets are also still available for our adults-only trip on October 30."

More information and tickets are available here. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
  2. 2 'Busiest day ever' - Heritage railway sees bumper summer
  3. 3 'Diminished opportunities' - Job loss fears over plans for 43 homes
  1. 4 'Extreme concern' for vulnerable people in company's care homes
  2. 5 Entangled seal saved on Norfolk beach in evening rescue
  3. 6 Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre
  4. 7 One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent
  5. 8 Skipper honoured for heroic rescue of fishing boat crew after explosion
  6. 9 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
  7. 10 Chief constable describes jailed Norfolk officer's actions as deplorable
North Norfolk News
Norfolk
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The pool at The Reef in Sheringham has now been filled as the centre nears completion, inset, Virginia Gay.

Video

Pool to replace North Norfolk's famous Splash nears completion

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
File photo of Paul Roy in front of Roys' Hoveton store. 

Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Michelin chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall hotel and restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Food and Drink

North Norfolk hotels dominate in latest Good Hotel Guide 

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The award-winning Cromer Pier Show is back on July 19 2021

Pier show wraps 'remarkable' season after attendance concerns raised

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon