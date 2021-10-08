Ride on a ghost train in north Norfolk this month
- Credit: Leigh Caudwell/North Norfolk Railway
The North Norfolk Railway is offering the chance for you to ride on a ghost train this month for Halloween.
Setting off after dark from Sheringham station, the train will travel to the isolated Edwardian station at Weybourne, as mysterious happenings and ghostly tales are revealed.
A family-friendly and adults-only experience is available on October 30 - 31.
Commercial manager Graham Huskins, 53 said: "Our historic steam train will travel through the sea mist to Weybourne while our resident storyteller shares the many haunting myths and old smuggling tales of the area.
"The experience lasts about an hour and 20 minutes, and fancy dress is very much encouraged. Our Old Luggage Office Buffet will be providing refreshments.
"While the first family-friendly experience on October 30 has sold out, we have added a new date on October 31 due to popular demand. Tickets are also still available for our adults-only trip on October 30."
More information and tickets are available here.
