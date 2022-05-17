How north Norfolk will be celebrating the Jubilee
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
Towns and villages across north Norfolk are preparing to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Four days of festivities including proclamations from town criers, illuminated beacons, live music and fireworks will take over streets, parks and village greens from June 2 to 5.
Here is a list of some of the events happening across north Norfolk:
Cromer
June 2
2pm Town crier proclamation and a street dance next to the church.
3.30pm A street party on Church Street.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk singer's big hopes for her girl band's debut single
- 2 Man died on 50th birthday at Norfolk coastal campsite
- 3 'Beheading' comment sees councillor reported to police
- 4 First coastal road marathon in three decades hailed 'magnificent' success
- 5 Mammoth Marathon winner says course was 'one of the hardest'
- 6 'Everything has gone up' - How mum Melanie is dealing with cost of living
- 7 Council urged to take over ownership of derelict Cromer nightclub
- 8 Man swims for survival after speedboat sinks off Norfolk coast
- 9 Six beaches in Norfolk awarded Blue Flag status for 2022
- 10 'Rainbow of rhodies' puts on stunning display at Sheringham Park
5pm A Spitfire flypast on the seafront.
8.30pm A torchlit procession from the churchyard to Runton Road carpark.
9.35pm The jubilee beacon event at Runton Road carpark.
June 3
7.30pm Poppyland Radio are holding a party at North Lodge Park.
Sheringham
June 2
2pm A proclamation at the town clock.
7.30pm A procession from Ottendorf Green to the Leas where there will be a picnic and the beacon ceremony.
June 5
12-3pm Street party on High Street.
North Walsham (Memorial Park)
June 2
2pm The town crier and Poppies childrens choir.
9pm Lighting of the ceremonial beacon.
June 5
12-5pm Bands, picnic, food stalls, entertainment, beer tent and games.
Aylsham
June 2
6-10pm Party at the Recreation Ground including live music, lighting of the beacon and fireworks.
Stalham
June 2
12-5pm Jubilee party at the Museum of the Broads 12-5pm
June 3
7-10pm Ceilidh dance at the Poppy centre
June 4
12-5pm Picnic at Stalham recreation ground
June 5
11am to 5pm A free event of music and dance along the High Street.
Mundesley
June 4
2-6pm Stalls, games and entertainment at Gold Park play area.
Happisburgh
June 5
1pm Picnic in the park with live music, children's craft tent, royal quiz and tug of war, village treasure hunt and fun run.
Cley
June 2
2-3pm St Margarets Church, music and spoken word performances dedicated to Elizabeth II and Elizabeth I.
Holt (Market Place)
June 2
2pm Town crier proclamation
3-9pm Entertainment
9.45pm Beacon lighting followed by fireworks
June 5
12-3pm Community Big Lunch
Beeston Regis
May 26
Parish jubilee concert at Beeston Hall School
June 1
2-4pm North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, car show on church field at All Saints
June 2
9.40pm A bugle call announcing the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm