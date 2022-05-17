News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do

How north Norfolk will be celebrating the Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:22 AM May 17, 2022
Updated: 10:43 AM May 17, 2022
Jubilee celebrations on Cromer Pier. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Jubilee celebrations on Cromer Pier in 2012. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Towns and villages across north Norfolk are preparing to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Four days of festivities including proclamations from town criers, illuminated beacons, live music and fireworks will take over streets, parks and village greens from June 2 to 5.

Here is a list of some of the events happening across north Norfolk:

Rachel Moore says it would be fitting if the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by opening up palaces

Events are being planned for towns and villages across north Norfolk to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee from June 2 to 5. - Credit: PA

Cromer

June 2

2pm Town crier proclamation and a street dance next to the church.

3.30pm A street party on Church Street.

5pm A Spitfire flypast on the seafront.

8.30pm A torchlit procession from the churchyard to Runton Road carpark.

9.35pm The jubilee beacon event at Runton Road carpark.

June 3

7.30pm Poppyland Radio are holding a party at North Lodge Park.

The Lobster Potties dancing on Lifeboat Plain as part of Sheringham's jubilee celebrations on Monday

The Lobster Potties dancing on Lifeboat Plain as part of Sheringham's jubilee celebrations in 2012. Picture: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Sheringham

June 2

2pm A proclamation at the town clock.

7.30pm A procession from Ottendorf Green to the Leas where there will be a picnic and the beacon ceremony.

June 5

12-3pm Street party on High Street.

North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW - Credit: Archant

North Walsham (Memorial Park)

June 2

2pm The town crier and Poppies childrens choir.

9pm Lighting of the ceremonial beacon.

June 5

12-5pm Bands, picnic, food stalls, entertainment, beer tent and games.

Aylsham jubilee street party

A jubilee street party in Aylsham in 2012. - Credit: Archant

Aylsham

June 2

6-10pm Party at the Recreation Ground including live music, lighting of the beacon and fireworks.

Stalham, Jubilee street party underway.1of2 Steve Downes copy edp 4.6.02

A street party in Stalham during the 2002 jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Archant

Stalham

June 2

12-5pm Jubilee party at the Museum of the Broads 12-5pm

June 3

7-10pm Ceilidh dance at the Poppy centre

June 4

12-5pm Picnic at Stalham recreation ground

June 5

11am to 5pm A free event of music and dance along the High Street.

Mundesley village sign, dated 24th November 1994. Photo: Archant Library

The jubilee will be celebrated at Gold Park play area in Mundesley on June 4. - Credit: Archant Library

Mundesley

June 4

2-6pm Stalls, games and entertainment at Gold Park play area.

Happisburgh's red and white striped lighthouse is a Norfolk icon

Happisburgh's red and white striped lighthouse is a Norfolk icon - Credit: Archant

Happisburgh

June 5

1pm Picnic in the park with live music, children's craft tent, royal quiz and tug of war, village treasure hunt and fun run.

A huge book sale is taking place at St Margaret's Church in Cley. 

Music and spoken word performances will be dedicated to Elizabeth II and Elizabeth I at St Margaret's Church in Cley on June 2. - Credit: Contributed

Cley

June 2

2-3pm St Margarets Church, music and spoken word performances dedicated to Elizabeth II and Elizabeth I.

Holt Jubilee street party.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Holt's Jubilee street party in 2012. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Holt (Market Place)

June 2

2pm Town crier proclamation

3-9pm Entertainment

9.45pm Beacon lighting followed by fireworks

June 5

12-3pm Community Big Lunch

All Saints Church at Beeston Regis.

All Saints Church at Beeston Regis. - Credit: Supplied by David Riddle

Beeston Regis

May 26

Parish jubilee concert at Beeston Hall School

June 1

2-4pm North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, car show on church field at All Saints

June 2

9.40pm A bugle call announcing the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm

  

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
North Norfolk News
Cromer News
Sheringham News

