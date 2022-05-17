How north Norfolk will be celebrating the Jubilee

Things to do

Jubilee celebrations on Cromer Pier in 2012. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Towns and villages across north Norfolk are preparing to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Four days of festivities including proclamations from town criers, illuminated beacons, live music and fireworks will take over streets, parks and village greens from June 2 to 5.

Here is a list of some of the events happening across north Norfolk:

Cromer

June 2

2pm Town crier proclamation and a street dance next to the church.

3.30pm A street party on Church Street.

5pm A Spitfire flypast on the seafront.

8.30pm A torchlit procession from the churchyard to Runton Road carpark.

9.35pm The jubilee beacon event at Runton Road carpark.

June 3

7.30pm Poppyland Radio are holding a party at North Lodge Park.

The Lobster Potties dancing on Lifeboat Plain as part of Sheringham's jubilee celebrations in 2012. Picture: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Sheringham

June 2

2pm A proclamation at the town clock.

7.30pm A procession from Ottendorf Green to the Leas where there will be a picnic and the beacon ceremony.

June 5

12-3pm Street party on High Street.

North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW - Credit: Archant

North Walsham (Memorial Park)

June 2

2pm The town crier and Poppies childrens choir.

9pm Lighting of the ceremonial beacon.

June 5

12-5pm Bands, picnic, food stalls, entertainment, beer tent and games.

A jubilee street party in Aylsham in 2012. - Credit: Archant

Aylsham

June 2

6-10pm Party at the Recreation Ground including live music, lighting of the beacon and fireworks.

A street party in Stalham during the 2002 jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Archant

Stalham

June 2

12-5pm Jubilee party at the Museum of the Broads 12-5pm

June 3

7-10pm Ceilidh dance at the Poppy centre

June 4

12-5pm Picnic at Stalham recreation ground

June 5

11am to 5pm A free event of music and dance along the High Street.

The jubilee will be celebrated at Gold Park play area in Mundesley on June 4. - Credit: Archant Library

Mundesley

June 4

2-6pm Stalls, games and entertainment at Gold Park play area.

Happisburgh's red and white striped lighthouse is a Norfolk icon - Credit: Archant

Happisburgh

June 5

1pm Picnic in the park with live music, children's craft tent, royal quiz and tug of war, village treasure hunt and fun run.

Music and spoken word performances will be dedicated to Elizabeth II and Elizabeth I at St Margaret's Church in Cley on June 2. - Credit: Contributed

Cley

June 2

2-3pm St Margarets Church, music and spoken word performances dedicated to Elizabeth II and Elizabeth I.

Holt's Jubilee street party in 2012. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Holt (Market Place)

June 2

2pm Town crier proclamation

3-9pm Entertainment

9.45pm Beacon lighting followed by fireworks

June 5

12-3pm Community Big Lunch

All Saints Church at Beeston Regis. - Credit: Supplied by David Riddle

Beeston Regis

May 26

Parish jubilee concert at Beeston Hall School

June 1

2-4pm North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, car show on church field at All Saints

June 2

9.40pm A bugle call announcing the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm