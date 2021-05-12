News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Artists to trow open their studio doors

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:55 PM May 12, 2021   
North Norfolk Studios chairman Berni Marfleet.

North Norfolk Studios chairman Berni Marfleet. - Credit: Nick White

Artists across north Norfolk are getting ready to throw open their doors and welcome visitors again. 

The North Norfolk Studios Artists Co-operative, which has more than 100 members, is hosting an open studios event in around 80 locations across north Norfolk from Saturday, May 29 to Sunday, June 6. 

Berni Marfleet, chairman of the group, said there would be a wide range of art to seek out including painting, textiles, sculpture, ceramics and printing and photography. 

Mr Marfleet said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to be able to open our studios to you again after a two-year gap.

"We hope this art event across North Norfolk will help give us all out there a big boost to our spirits and hope for the future.”

A preview of some of the featured works will go on show at the Old Workshop Gallery in Corpusty from Saturday, May 15.

For more details visit www.northnorfolkstudios.co.uk.





