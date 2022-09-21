7 things to do in north Norfolk this October half-term
- Credit: James Rouse Photography
From creepy cruises along the Broads to illuminated parades through mysterious woodland, here are some Halloween-themed events taking place this October half-term in north Norfolk.
Lantern Parade, Hoveton
Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW
When: October 15-31, every evening
Price: £12.50. Under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers have free entry norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk
Sparkly lights and amazing sights will fill the forest as visitors carry lanterns while they walk through the woodland down mysterious paths exclusive to this spooky (but not scary) event.
Children can craft their own lantern before heading into the woods.
Halloween thrillers, Aylsham and Sheringham
Most Read
- 1 Award-winning Norfolk hotel and restaurant hits the market for £1.6m
- 2 Smoke and flames billow into sky from farm blaze
- 3 Bridge closure delayed until 2023
- 4 Lib Dems name General Election challenger in North Norfolk
- 5 Norfolk brewer scoops three awards - and has chance to win best in country
- 6 Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss
- 7 People injured in two-car crash in north Norfolk
- 8 A century of north Norfolk life collected in book by village's oldest man
- 9 Funeral director who laid unidentified body to rest three decades ago retires
- 10 Not enough shops to support 350 homes development, locals argue
Where: Aylsham Town Hall, Sheringham Little Theatre
When: October 26, October 31
Price: £10 www.raisingcainproductions.com
An East Anglian theatre company is promising to take north Norfolk audiences on dark and twisting, yet comedic, journeys with a pair of back-to-back Halloween thrillers.
In Last Shot, a famous actor and revered director are filming the last shot of their latest picture. The question is, why are they doing this in a village hall?
And in Confess, Martin runs a local support group in his village hall so you can share your darkest secrets.
Pumpkin Festival, Wroxham
Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8QU
When: October 22-30, 10am-5pm
Price: Children: £14.99. Adults: £13.99. Under-twos: £2.50 wroxhambarns.co.uk
Organisers are promising an unprecedentedly big festival this October half-term with this year's harvest expected to produce more pumpkins than ever before.
Tickets include unlimited access to Junior Farm and The Fun Park, spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch and a free pumpkin for every paying child.
There will also be a Carving Barn and lots of hands-on activities.
Broadland Ghosts Halloween Trail, Stalham
Where: The Museum of the Broads, Poor’s Staithe, Stalham, NR12 9DA
When: October 20-30, 11am-3pm
Price: Adult: £8. Child: £4. www.museumofthebroads.org.uk
Spooky family fun discovering some of the stories of Broadland’s ghosts.
Did you know St Benet’s Abbey is haunted or that two medieval knights do battle at Stalham Staithe, where the Museum is, each August?
Find out about these stories and more.
Complete the trail and win a prize.
Tickets include a boat trip.
Bure Valley Railway
Where: Aylsham and Wroxham Stations
When: October 22-30
Price: Children: Free (max two per adult). Adult: £16 www.bvrw.co.uk
Kids go free with a full return fare paying adult this October half-term on board the Bure Valley Railway as the heritage train steams from Aylsham to Wroxham and back.
Creepy Cruises, Wroxham
Where: Broads Tours, Wroxham, Norfolk NR12 8RX
When: October 22-31, 11am and 2pm, trips last one and a half hours.
Price: Adults and children: £12.50 each. Under-5s: £1. To book, call 01603 782207.
Family fun Halloween themed river trips aboard the Vintage Hauntsman. Trips last 1.5 hours and run daily at 11am and 2pm.
Tickets include ghostly tales, commentary and children’s trick or treat activity packs.
Halloween costumes are welcome.
Halloween Read and Paint, Rackheath
Where: Dotty Pottery, White House Farm, Wroxham Road NR13 6LB
When: October 24, 10am
Price: £10 per child. To book, call 01603 536526.
A Halloween-themed read and paint will see children enjoy a reading of Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson.
They will also paint a figurine from the story.