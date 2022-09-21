7 things to do in north Norfolk this October half-term

From creepy cruises along the Broads to illuminated parades through mysterious woodland, here are some Halloween-themed events taking place this October half-term in north Norfolk.

Lantern Parade, Hoveton

Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: October 15-31, every evening

Price: £12.50. Under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers have free entry norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

Sparkly lights and amazing sights will fill the forest as visitors carry lanterns while they walk through the woodland down mysterious paths exclusive to this spooky (but not scary) event.

Children can craft their own lantern before heading into the woods.

Actors Jack Tyler Fisher and Laura McQuiggin will appear in Raising Cain Productions' staging of back to back thrillers in Aylsham and Sheringham this Halloween. - Credit: Raising Cain Productions

Halloween thrillers, Aylsham and Sheringham

Where: Aylsham Town Hall, Sheringham Little Theatre

When: October 26, October 31

Price: £10 www.raisingcainproductions.com

An East Anglian theatre company is promising to take north Norfolk audiences on dark and twisting, yet comedic, journeys with a pair of back-to-back Halloween thrillers.

In Last Shot, a famous actor and revered director are filming the last shot of their latest picture. The question is, why are they doing this in a village hall?

And in Confess, Martin runs a local support group in his village hall so you can share your darkest secrets.

Zoe and Bradley Davis an Alex and Jimmy Rampling enjoying the pumpkin festival at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pumpkin Festival, Wroxham

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8QU

When: October 22-30, 10am-5pm

Price: Children: £14.99. Adults: £13.99. Under-twos: £2.50 wroxhambarns.co.uk

Organisers are promising an unprecedentedly big festival this October half-term with this year's harvest expected to produce more pumpkins than ever before.

Tickets include unlimited access to Junior Farm and The Fun Park, spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch and a free pumpkin for every paying child.

There will also be a Carving Barn and lots of hands-on activities.

Broadland Ghosts Halloween Trail, Stalham

Where: The Museum of the Broads, Poor’s Staithe, Stalham, NR12 9DA

When: October 20-30, 11am-3pm

Price: Adult: £8. Child: £4. www.museumofthebroads.org.uk

Spooky family fun discovering some of the stories of Broadland’s ghosts.

Did you know St Benet’s Abbey is haunted or that two medieval knights do battle at Stalham Staithe, where the Museum is, each August?

Find out about these stories and more.

Complete the trail and win a prize.

Tickets include a boat trip.

Kids go free this October half-term on the Bure Valley Railway. - Credit: Archant

Bure Valley Railway

Where: Aylsham and Wroxham Stations

When: October 22-30

Price: Children: Free (max two per adult). Adult: £16 www.bvrw.co.uk

Kids go free with a full return fare paying adult this October half-term on board the Bure Valley Railway as the heritage train steams from Aylsham to Wroxham and back.

Creepy Cruises, Wroxham

Where: Broads Tours, Wroxham, Norfolk NR12 8RX

When: October 22-31, 11am and 2pm, trips last one and a half hours.

Price: Adults and children: £12.50 each. Under-5s: £1. To book, call 01603 782207.

Family fun Halloween themed river trips aboard the Vintage Hauntsman. Trips last 1.5 hours and run daily at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets include ghostly tales, commentary and children’s trick or treat activity packs.

Halloween costumes are welcome.

Halloween Read and Paint, Rackheath

Where: Dotty Pottery, White House Farm, Wroxham Road NR13 6LB

When: October 24, 10am

Price: £10 per child. To book, call 01603 536526.

A Halloween-themed read and paint will see children enjoy a reading of Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson.

They will also paint a figurine from the story.



































