For those who like to see the sky filled with fireworks, there are plenty of options across north Norfolk taking place around Bonfire Night this year.

Titanium Fireworks will be putting on the display in Scottow. - Credit: Supplied by North Walsham Rugby Club

North Walsham Memorial Park will host fireworks on Sunday, November 6. This event, now in its fifth year, starts at 3.30pm and there will be live music from 4pm There will be food and a bar, and entry is free.

Overstrand's fireworks take place on November 5 in Paul's Lane car park. A bonfire starts at 7pm and fireworks at 7.30pm.

Entry is free and there will be a bucket collection for next year's fireworks fund. On-street parking only.

North Walsham Rugby Club is hosting a Halloween fireworks show on October 30, 4pm-8pm (fireworks 7.30pm). The event will be at the club's grounds off the B1150 North Walsham Road.

Entertainment will include live music, fire breathers, Gray's Funfair rides and street food. Entry is £12.50 plus a booking fee, children under three go free. Free parking, see the club's website for more.

Wroxham Barns is set to hold a New Year's Eve fireworks display to Disney music. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns in Hoveton will host a 'low bang' firework event on November 3 and 4. Groups of up to six can rent a pitch for £65 - including entry to the site's junior farm and fun park. Bring your own blankets and chairs and enjoy the show. Runs 5.30pm-8.30pm.

Bodham's playing fields will host fireworks on November 5. Gates open at 5.30pm, a bonfire will start at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm. Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children, and there will be some car parking on the field.

St Mary's School in Roughton will have fireworks on Friday, November 4 from 5pm-7pm, organised by the school's friends' group.

Hunstanton Fireworks illuminate the lighthouse Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

There will be fireworks from the clifftop carpark, in Lighthouse Close, Hunstanton, on November 5. A bonfire will start at 6pm and the fireworks at 7.30pm. It costs £20 for a car of up to seven people, or £7 for adults coming on foot, £3 for under 16s and over 65s.

Previous displays have combined fireworks with a laser show and atmospheric music.

*Are there any fireworks events in north Norfolk we have missed? Email the details to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk







