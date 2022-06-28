Mel Ashcroft and David Barber, a pair of Sheringham-based artists, are putting on an exhibition at Oddfellows Hall this summer. - Credit: Courtesy of Mel Ashcroft

A pair of artists are putting on an exhibition in Sheringham.

Mel Ashcroft and David Barber will display paintings at Oddfellows Hall, on Lifeboat Plain, from July 30 until August 14.

They met in 2016 and this will be their fourth exhibition together.

Ms Ashcroft, who moved to Sheringham about six years ago to be closer to her family, paints murals around the town.

This year, she will be showing new pieces from her 'At the Beach' collection created in both watercolour and acrylic.

Mr Barber will display two new works: 'When Festivals Collide', which portrays the meeting of Christmas and Halloween, and 'Village Life', an oil painting portrait of a village.

He has been an artist for more than 50 years, painting in watercolour and oils.

He is also a master of stitch work, and his subjects vary from small studies of birds, mammals, and insects to large images of fantasy and the bizarre.















