Award-winning singer-songwriter heading for north Norfolk gig
- Credit: Acoustic Promotions
An award-winning singer-songwriter hailed as the 'Welsh Bruce Springsteen' will play a gig in north Norfolk.
Martyn Joseph, who is known for his percussive guitar technique and powerful voice, is bringing his 35-date UK tour to Aylsham Town Hall on November 19.
In a career spanning 30 years, 32 albums, and thousands of live concerts worldwide, Mr Joseph won the Spirit of Folk award at the 2018 Folk Alliance International Awards in Kansas in the USA.
His new album, '1960', got a four-star review from Mojo magazine which praised its "genuine emotional clout".
Mr Joseph has said: "Really what I do is to try and write songs that might step up and make some sense of a moment in time.
"A good song makes you feel like you’re not alone in the world.”
The concert starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £19 and can be booked at www.ticketsource.co.uk, by calling 07941 378311 or emailing acousticpromotions@gmail.com