Steve Tuck, 70, from Northrepps, as Lady Bracknell in a sequel to Oscar Wilde's comedy 'The Importance of Being Earnest'. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT.

An amateur actor is preparing for a cross-dressing role as an infamous Victorian woman.

Steve Tuck, a retired businessman from Northrepps, will play the aristocrat Lady Bracknell in a modern sequel to Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest at Sheringham Little Theatre on Sunday, August 28 at 7.30pm.

The play, an hour-long, one-man monologue called Lady Bracknell's Confinement, is EastEnders and Holby City scriptwriter Paul Doust's follow-up to Wilde's 1880s comedy, written in the 1990s.

Mr Tuck, 70, had a career as a theatre technician, and only started acting five years ago to play the ruthless and conservative character of Lady Bracknell.

“I was terrified for start with," he said.

"But once I had learned the script – which took a year – the fear disappeared, was replaced by adrenaline and I really enjoyed it."

Tickets are £10 via www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347.















