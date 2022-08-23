News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do

Retired businessman to play 'infamous' Victorian woman

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:17 PM August 23, 2022
An actor dressed up as Lady Bracknell

Steve Tuck, 70, from Northrepps, as Lady Bracknell in a sequel to Oscar Wilde's comedy 'The Importance of Being Earnest'. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT.

An amateur actor is preparing for a cross-dressing role as an infamous Victorian woman.

Steve Tuck, a retired businessman from Northrepps, will play the aristocrat Lady Bracknell in a modern sequel to Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest at Sheringham Little Theatre on Sunday, August 28 at 7.30pm.

The play, an hour-long, one-man monologue called Lady Bracknell's Confinement, is EastEnders and Holby City scriptwriter Paul Doust's follow-up to Wilde's 1880s comedy, written in the 1990s.

Actor reading a script

Steve Tuck from Northrepps preparing for 'Lady Bracknell's Confinement' which will be staged at Sheringham Little Theatre on August 28. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT.

Mr Tuck, 70, had a career as a theatre technician, and only started acting five years ago to play the ruthless and conservative character of Lady Bracknell.

“I was terrified for start with," he said. 

"But once I had learned the script – which took a year – the fear disappeared, was replaced by adrenaline and I really enjoyed it."

Tickets are £10 via www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347.





