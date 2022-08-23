Retired businessman to play 'infamous' Victorian woman
An amateur actor is preparing for a cross-dressing role as an infamous Victorian woman.
Steve Tuck, a retired businessman from Northrepps, will play the aristocrat Lady Bracknell in a modern sequel to Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest at Sheringham Little Theatre on Sunday, August 28 at 7.30pm.
The play, an hour-long, one-man monologue called Lady Bracknell's Confinement, is EastEnders and Holby City scriptwriter Paul Doust's follow-up to Wilde's 1880s comedy, written in the 1990s.
Mr Tuck, 70, had a career as a theatre technician, and only started acting five years ago to play the ruthless and conservative character of Lady Bracknell.
“I was terrified for start with," he said.
"But once I had learned the script – which took a year – the fear disappeared, was replaced by adrenaline and I really enjoyed it."
