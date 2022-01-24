Pantomine fun to return to Mundesley stage

From left, Sheilah Olley, Lottie Waller and Sophie Lewis will all act in an upcoming Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Coronation Hall in Mundesley. - Credit: Supplied by Pat Nearney

Pantomime fun is returning to a Mundesley stage for the first time two years.

The village will host a production of Jack and the Beanstalk from February 15-19 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Cheryl Collings is directing the show, assisted by Annamarie Sterne and Tracey Loftus, and rehearsals are already in full swing.

Lottie Waller is taking on the title role. Ms Collings said: "The 24-year-old from Trunch is a panto regular playing many principal roles including genie of the lamp in Aladdin, Hassan Baba in Ali Baba and the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella."

Sophie Lewis and Serena Katz are among the other actors, and the set has been designed and built by Nigel and Brenda Holmes.

Mundesley's panto takes place at the Coronation Hall. It has been an annual event since 1976, and proceeds are given to local charities.

Tickets are available from the Corner House Cafe in Cromer Road from 10am to 3.30pm, but the cafe is closed on Mondays. Performances will start at 7.30pm.