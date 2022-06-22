News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Legendary lifeboatman celebrated in upcoming concert

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:32 PM June 22, 2022
Olive Edis - who has 400 images in the National Portrait Gallery - opened a photographic studio in S

Two sea rescues led by Cromer lifeboatman Henry Blogg are the basis of a new musical performance to be performed at the town's parish church. Original photo by Olive Edis. - Credit: Olive Edis

The legendary lifeboatman Henry Blogg will be the focus of an upcoming event at Cromer's parish church. 

A new piece of music called Bravest Man will be performed for the first time on Saturday, July 2 at 7.30pm.

The cantata - which includes spoken, sung and instrumental parts - is the work of Paul Rosier, a retired Baptist minister living in Cromer, and Douglas Coombes, composer and former music adviser for Norfolk and creator of schools' music programmes for the BBC.

The work will be performed by soloist Julian Godlee and the Southrepps Chorale with supporting orchestra and narrators.

It tells the story of the rescues - led by Blogg - of people from two vessels, the Pyrin and the Fernebo, within hours of each other on January 9, 1917.

Tickets are £12 for adults from www.ticketsource.co.uk or from Olga on 07979 8331214 or by email from info@southreppschorale.org.uk. Under 18s go free.

