Guitar legend to play at Norfolk village hall

Guitarist Gordon Giltrap is coming to Sharrington village hall in north Norfolk - Credit: Supplied

Acoustic guitarist Gordon Giltrap is to play an intimate gig at a north Norfolk village hall.

He will play in Sharrington, near Holt, on Saturday, October 22.

The 74-year-old musician has been a fixture of the UK music scene since the 1960s and has drawn praise from the likes of Pete Townshend, Jimmy Page and Brian May.

Giltrap's long and varied career included appearances on Top of the Pops, The Old Grey Whistle Test and Guitar Heroes. His most-famous track has been Heartsong, which was adopted as the theme tune for the BBC show Holiday.

In 2019 he was awarded an MBE for services to music and charity.

Giltrap has just released a highly commended new album called Scattered Chapters.

Tickets for the gig, where doors will open at 7pm, are £20 and can be bought online at eventbrite.co.uk or by emailing sharringtonvh@gmail.com.



