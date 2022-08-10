Olivia Newton-John's death prompts cinema's Grease plans

Olivia Newton-John will be remembered with two special screenings of Grease at Cromer's Regal cinema next Thursday.

The 1978 classic which stars Newton-John and John Travolta will be shown at 3.15pm and 6.30pm at the Hans Place Movieplex.

It follows the death of the Australian actress and singer on August 8, aged 73.

Merlin Cinemas, which owns the Regal, said on social media: "In light of the sad news of Olivia Newton-John passing, we are holding some screenings of Grease next Thursday, August 18 at selected cinemas.

"£1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support."

Newton-John battled several bouts of breast cancer throughout her life. When she recovered following her first diagnosis in 1992, she became an advocate for breast cancer research, and donated proceeds from her career towards the cause.

She was patron of a Norfolk's Hostry arts festival. Visit www.merlincinemas.co.uk to book tickets to the screenings.