Freedom delay is frustrating - but our theatre sees the bigger picture

Opinion

Published: 7:00 AM June 18, 2021

What does the latest lockdown lift delay mean for Sheringham Little Theatre? Director DEBBIE THOMPSON explains.

So we’re still on the leash when it comes to lockdown, after the Delta variant delayed the mid-June restrictions lift for another month.

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT

It’s disappointing and frustrating when we are desperate to reopen our theatre and café to the ways things were BC (Before Covid).

But, as you would expect of somewhere that has a cinema, we can see the bigger picture. If another month gets us back on track for the greater good for public safety, we must be patient, rather than being a patient.

And, knowing the roadmap might have a few wrong turnings and layby rests in it, we have been planning for all eventualities.

You may also want to watch:

Our next show on June 25-26 is unaffected by the latest announcements, and takes us to that place we all love to go - both BC and AD (After Delta).

Two is a great piece of pub drama, performed in our own café bar to give it the perfect setting. It features a bickering publican couple and their regulars. And it sees all the characters, more than a dozen of them, played by just two, obviously very versatile and talented, actors.

Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Archant

Joyce Branagh – the name’s familiar of course because she is Sir Kenneth’s younger sister –is an experienced actor and director. She is joined by Howard Saddler, whose work has ranged from Shakespeare to The Office, in a show directed by Marcus Romer.

Last weekend another exciting project, also involving Marcus, got under way, with casting sessions seeking local people to get involved in Our Town – an award-winning play which we are giving a Sheringham twist and setting.

A dozen locals will be joining a six-strong professional cast for the shows running from August 7-14. But the work starts now, with finding the community cast - and backstage crew helpers - ahead of a workshop and rehearsals in July.

And although the initial casting has been done there is still a chance to join the team. So if you are interested please email me at debbie@sheringhamlittletheatre.com

There is still a buzz going on from our most recent production – Ghosted, which saw a young cast perform a brand new drama on the town’s seafront Live audiences enjoyed it so much they are asking if there will be any more shows like it.

The answer is yes, with another two instalments already in the pipeline. So watch this space for more news.

The cast of Ghosted. - Credit: Supplied

Our summer classical music concert returns to Mannington Hall and features the English Chamber Orchestra on July 17 – two days before the new “freedom day”.

It will be an enjoyable socially-distanced event in the walled gardens but also a particularly poignant event as we visit the home of our late president Lord Walpole who died in May after almost 50-years at our helm – so we are holding the event in his honour.

The English Chamber Orchestra. - Credit: Chris Christodoulou

We will raise a glass to his memory and to toast the end of lockdown waiting in the wings.

For more information on shows visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com