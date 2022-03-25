Café set to relaunch with new menu and special offer to celebrate

The Whistlestop Café is relaunching at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station, pictured is baker Lesley. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

It is all steam ahead for a railway station café as it is set to relaunch with a new menu.

The Whistlestop Café at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station is reopening seven days a week from Saturday, April 2, which is the first time since before the pandemic.

There is a new team and menu, with the emphasis on homemade, and baker Lesley has put together a selection of cakes to suit all tastes, including gluten and dairy free options.

The café relaunches on the first day of the Easter Eggspress on the Bure Valley Railway. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

For the relaunch opening day, there is a special offer running of a free hot drink with a slice of cake.

Customers can also pick up a loyalty card with the tenth hot drink free.

Susan Munday, business manager, said: "Over the past two years the Covid situation has restricted the café’s operation, so we are now really pleased to be moving forward to develop new offerings like pre-bookable afternoon teas and our cakeaway weekends."

Upcoming events include the Easter Eggspress running from April 2 to 18 and the trains run between Aylsham and Wroxham.