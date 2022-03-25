News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Café set to relaunch with new menu and special offer to celebrate

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:44 AM March 25, 2022
The Whistlestop Café is relaunching at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station, pictured is baker Lesley. 

The Whistlestop Café is relaunching at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station, pictured is baker Lesley. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

It is all steam ahead for a railway station café as it is set to relaunch with a new menu.

The Whistlestop Café at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station is reopening seven days a week from Saturday, April 2, which is the first time since before the pandemic.

There is a new team and menu, with the emphasis on homemade, and baker Lesley has put together a selection of cakes to suit all tastes, including gluten and dairy free options. 

The Easter Eggspress is returning to the Bure Valley Railway for 2022.

The café relaunches on the first day of the Easter Eggspress on the Bure Valley Railway. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

For the relaunch opening day, there is a special offer running of a free hot drink with a slice of cake.

Customers can also pick up a loyalty card with the tenth hot drink free.  

Susan Munday, business manager, said: "Over the past two years the Covid situation has restricted the café’s operation, so we are now really pleased to be moving forward to develop new offerings like pre-bookable afternoon teas and our cakeaway weekends." 

Upcoming events include the Easter Eggspress running from April 2 to 18 and the trains run between Aylsham and Wroxham. 

