Café set to relaunch with new menu and special offer to celebrate
- Credit: Bure Valley Railway
It is all steam ahead for a railway station café as it is set to relaunch with a new menu.
The Whistlestop Café at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station is reopening seven days a week from Saturday, April 2, which is the first time since before the pandemic.
There is a new team and menu, with the emphasis on homemade, and baker Lesley has put together a selection of cakes to suit all tastes, including gluten and dairy free options.
For the relaunch opening day, there is a special offer running of a free hot drink with a slice of cake.
Customers can also pick up a loyalty card with the tenth hot drink free.
Susan Munday, business manager, said: "Over the past two years the Covid situation has restricted the café’s operation, so we are now really pleased to be moving forward to develop new offerings like pre-bookable afternoon teas and our cakeaway weekends."
Upcoming events include the Easter Eggspress running from April 2 to 18 and the trains run between Aylsham and Wroxham.