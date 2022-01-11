North Norfolk pub to reopen after nautical makeover

The Two Lifeboats pub in Sheringham to reopen after a refit. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A seaside pub is set to make waves with its new look as part of ongoing renovation works.

The Two Lifeboats in Sheringham has been given a fresh lease of life with a new year makeover.

With a prime spot along the promenade, the pub – run by landlord and lady Stephan and Anna Marriot - is a popular spot for locals and tourists who visit the town every year.

Despite challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, including lockdowns and various restrictions, owner Tim Joudrey said they were able to successfully weather the storm.

“We have had the pub for nine years and we have been very successful,” he said.

“And last year we did well despite Covid. We were really tight on restrictions, so I think that’s because people felt safe coming to see us.

“The whole pub has changed since the pandemic began. We are now a bar and bistro with table service only. We are going to stick with that because people love it.

“We have had a fair bit of wear and tear due to the volume of visitors who come in and out, so we thought January would be the perfect opportunity to give the pub a bit of a makeover.

“We have given it an art-deco cruise-ship theme.”

Two Lifeboats has been closed for eight days while the work took place and it is set to reopen on Wednesday, January 12.

The redecoration of the pub’s interior is one of four phases which will see updates to the whole business.

Phase two will see the pub’s B&B rooms updated with new carpets and decorated with the same theme.

Phase three will include a new terrace covering, with glass wind barriers, new outdoor heating and lighting and phase four will see the outside of the pub repainted.

Mr Joudrey hopes to have everything completed for the Easter holiday.

He added: “We have had fantastic support from our regulars and newcomers.

“And we want to say a big thank you to North Norfolk District Council for contributing towards some of the cost through the Covid-development grant.

“We are very proud and passionate about the pub and I hope that shows in the refurbishment and the continued service that we give.”