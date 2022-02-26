'Totally unexpected' - Cromer pub awarded first AA rosette for its food

One of The Red Lion Cromer directors Jo Alger (far right) with her team (L-R) Diane Harbour, Luke Brown, Anna Masztalerska, Claire Ward and Carly Cheveralls. - Credit: The Red Lion

The team behind a seaside pub are toasting to success after gaining a coveted AA rosette.

The Red Lion in Cromer's Brook Street has been given the accolade, which celebrates top notch cooking across the UK at different levels, after a visit from an inspector.

One of the dishes at The Red Lion in Cromer. - Credit: The Red Lion

To gain one rosette, establishments must achieve standards that stand out in their local area using good quality ingredients prepared with care.

Jo Alger, who has run the Red Lion with business partner Callum Stuart since 2010, said: "It has been an amazing journey and we have put everything into it.

"We knew the food was good as we have such an incredible team of loyal chefs but it was totally unexpected."

The Red Lion overlooks Cromer Pier from Brook Street.

The Red Lion also has 14 en-suite rooms and has just been upgraded from a four to five-star inn by the AA too.

To achieve this, it needed to score above 85pc in every category, including cleanliness and comfort.